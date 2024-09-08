Are You Pre-Health And Looking For Clinical Experience? – The Suburban Times

Submitted by COPE Health Solutions.

Are you on the pre-health track and looking to build clinical experience? The COPE Health Scholars program offers firsthand experience for aspiring health care professionals through our experiential learning program. As a Health Scholar, you’ll build community, administrative, and clinical experience as a member of the hospital patient care team. This unique program allows you to assist with basic care for patients and community related projects alongside administrative and clinical staff members, preparing you for your career in health care. Our Tacoma site operates out of MultiCare Tacoma General and Allenmore hospitals, serving quality patient care in our community.

We have new cohorts starting each quarter, and would love to have you join us! Our rolling application process means we are always accepting new applicants. Program requirements include being 16-17 years of age for our Junior Health Scholar program and at least 18 years of age for our Health Scholar program.

Interested? Fill out an interest form at join.copehealthscholars.org/interest. Or email us at MultiCarePSR@copehealthscholars.org

Ready to apply? Submit your application at https://join.copehealthscholars.org