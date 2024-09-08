9/11 Remembrance Ceremony – The Suburban Times

Photo provided by the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade

The public is invited to join members of West Pierce Fire and Rescue as they honor the victims of 9/11 at a Remembrance Ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 11 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in Reflection Park at Station 31 (3631 Drexler Drive West).

Following brief remarks by local officials, including U.P. Mayor Javier Figueroa and WPFR Fire Chief Jim Sharp, a ceremonial bell will ring to remember the 2,977 victims lost on 9/11/2001, including 343 firefighters, 60 police officers and 55 military personnel.