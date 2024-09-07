Strickland, Schrier Tour Puyallup Planned Parenthood – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

Lakewood, WA – Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) and Congresswoman Kim Schrier, M.D. (WA-08) visited Planned Parenthood’s Puyallup Health Center for a clinic tour and a roundtable discussion on reproductive rights with local providers.

“Planned Parenthood provides essential healthcare for patients,” said Strickland. “I remain committed to ensuring that all women, regardless of where they live or their economic background, have equitable access to safe and affordable reproductive healthcare.”

“Since the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, reproductive rights have been under attack across the country. Clinics like the Planned Parenthood in Puyallup play an essential role in providing primary care for millions of women, and I’m proud to have met today to discuss how we can work together to expand access to the full spectrum of reproductive care,” said Congresswoman Schrier. “While extreme Republicans continue to attack all aspects of women’s health care, I will continue to fight in Congress to restore reproductive rights nationwide.”

“We were excited to welcome Rep. Marilyn Strickland and Rep. Kim Shrier to our Puyallup Health Center today. We are grateful for their strong history of support for bodily autonomy and reproductive freedom — especially as we witness the devastating effects of abortion bans in neighboring states. Rep. Strickland and Rep. Schier’s continued championing of sexual and reproductive health has a positive ripple effect across our affiliate as Washington has stepped up to the rising demand for essential health care, including abortion,” said Courtney Normand, State Director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates – Washington.

The lawmakers toured the waiting room, reception, and surgical area. This Puyallup Clinic, like most Planned Parenthood locations, also offers hormone therapy and other gender-affirming care for patients needing transition support.

Following the Dobbs decision, Congresswoman Strickland and Dr. Schrier are both working to codify women’s right to choose through the Women’s Health Protection Act, protect the right to travel for reproductive healthcare, and support LGBTQIA+ healthcare.