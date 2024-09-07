Social Security Serves Hispanic Community – The Suburban Times

For nearly 90 years, Social Security’s programs and services have been a lifeline to people throughout the United States, including the Hispanic community. Our retirement, disability, and survivors benefits are just as important for Hispanics. Our Spanish-language website, Seguro Social at www.ssa.gov/espanol, provides information for those whose primary language is Spanish. People can learn – in their preferred language – how to get a new or replacement Social Security card, plan for retirement, apply for benefits, manage their benefits, and much more.
We also provide many publications in Spanish at www.ssa.gov/espanol/publicaciones. Popular topics include:
- Retirement, Disability, and Survivors benefits.
- Medicare.
- Supplemental Security Income (SSI).
- Social Security cards.
- Fraud and scams.
- Appeals.
- Benefits for children.
- Payments outside the U.S.
Customers who prefer to conduct business in Spanish can reach a Spanish-speaking representative by calling our toll-free number at 1-800-772-1213. For more information on how we support the Hispanic community, visit our Social Security and Hispanics webpage at www.ssa.gov/people/hispanics. Please share these resources with friends and family who may need them.
