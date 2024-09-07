Social Security Serves Hispanic Community – The Suburban Times

For nearly 90 years, Social Security’s programs and services have been a lifeline to people throughout the United States, including the Hispanic community. Our retirement, disability, and survivors benefits are just as important for Hispanics. Our Spanish-language website, Seguro Social at www.ssa.gov/espanol, provides information for those whose primary language is Spanish. People can learn – in their preferred language – how to get a new or replacement Social Security card, plan for retirement, apply for benefits, manage their benefits, and much more.

We also provide many publications in Spanish at www.ssa.gov/espanol/publicaciones. Popular topics include:

Retirement, Disability, and Survivors benefits.

Medicare.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

Social Security cards.

Fraud and scams.

Appeals.

Benefits for children.

Payments outside the U.S.

Customers who prefer to conduct business in Spanish can reach a Spanish-speaking representative by calling our toll-free number at 1-800-772-1213. For more information on how we support the Hispanic community, visit our Social Security and Hispanics webpage at www.ssa.gov/people/hispanics. Please share these resources with friends and family who may need them.