Tacoma Humane Society Seeks Community Support for Kitten With Severed Leg – The Suburban Times

Submitted by The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is urgently seeking community support for an orange tabby kitten who arrived at the shelter with a maimed hind leg.

The eight-week-old kitten, now named Morgan, sustained a traumatic injury that severed his lower left leg, exposing bone and flesh. Additionally, the kitten was covered in fleas, malnourished, and dehydrated.

Morgan is receiving round-the-clock care, including essential nutrients, pain management, and flea treatment, until he can undergo a full limb amputation—an operation that will allow him to walk normally without pain or infection.

Impact on the Shelter:

In addition to Morgan, the shelter is caring for over 650 animals in its facility and in foster homes. To create lifesaving space, the shelter is waiving adoption fees for all pets from Sept. 6-8.

“Morgan is just one of the thousands of animals who rely on our shelter each year as their only lifeline, and a stark reminder of our urgent need for community support as our resources are stretched thin,” said Leslie Dalzell, chief executive officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “We need our community’s help to ensure Morgan receives the life-changing surgery he needs and to make room for more animals like him who have nowhere else to turn.”

Ways to Help:

Donate: Donations are critical for the shelter to sustain their lifesaving operations and help Morgan get the surgery he desperately needs. Contributions help fund urgent medical care for pets like him, and the thousands of other pets the shelter serves each year.

Donations can be made on the shelter’s website, www.thehumanesociety.org/morgan.

Adopt: Help create lifesaving space at the shelter by adopting during the shelter’s fee-waived adoption promotion Sept. 6-8. Available pets can be view do the shelter’s website, www.thehumanesociety.org/adopt.

Additionally, prospective adopters are welcome to visit the shelter located at 2608 Center St. in Tacoma during open hours: Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.