Meet Associated Ministries’ Aaliyah Freeman – The Suburban Times

Meet Associated Ministries’ Aaliyah Freeman

Aaliyah is Associated Ministries‘ Shared Housing Marketing Specialist for the Youth Host Homes and Adult Home Share programs. She works to find secure housing solutions for young adults across Pierce County. With years of work in Media and Marketing, Aaliyah is also passionate about advocating for what our community needs in ways that reach the masses.

From growing up in rural plains of GA to living in the city in WA, she has seen various perspectives on how a community can be negatively impacted simply from the lack of sufficient support and funding. With her can-do spirit and commitment to justice, she strives to find prominent resources and meaningful connections to help improve her community for all.

