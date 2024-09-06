Celebrating excellence – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Bruce Dammeier, Executive.

As Executive, I have several celebrations that I really look forward to each year. The list is long and includes New Employee Orientations and Sheriff’s Department Commissioning Ceremonies; our Volunteer Recognition event; our Job Fair; ribbon cuttings; and more!

But no list would be complete without including the Employee Incentive and Recognition event!

Honoring our employees with long-time service and celebrating great work done by our colleagues ranks at the top of awesome experiences for me. It is all about living our values in the service of our community.

This year is no exception and I think you’ll agree our honorees are amazing. Please join me in congratulating this year’s Standing Ovation Award winners!

Effective Government

Individual

Lisa Thornton – Budget & Finance Office (BFO) Leadership

Leadership often requires stepping up when you are needed. Lisa Thornton, our Assistant Accounting Manager, exemplified that principle and was selected for the 2024 Effective Government Individual Award. Although relatively new to the County, the absence of an Accounting Manager provided a big challenge for Lisa. Could she lead the team’s important work without disruption? Boy, did she rise to the occasion! Not only did she keep the work moving, but she also managed continuous improvement projects, strengthened accountability, met deadlines, and recognized valuable employees. Lisa’s leadership exemplified Pierce County’s values of innovation, partnership, and respect.



Team

Permit Workflow Improvement Project

Sheryl Rhinehart

Debi Ross

Kevin Stender

Sean Gaffney

Tricia Bennon

Chris Carter

Rachel Foy

Christina Rohila

Brandon Smith

Cort O’Connor

Ray Clark

Bruce Wagner

Have you ever talked to someone who is applying for a permit? The process works to harmonize the applicant’s hopes and dreams with the countless federal, state, and county rules and restrictions. The Permit Workflow Improvement Project (WIP) team earned the 2024 Effective Government Team Award for their efforts to reimagine the permit application and review process in Pierce County – and we process about 16,000 permits a year. From January 2023 to June 2024, the team streamlined operations, including reducing the number of permit applications categories from 132 to 45, consolidating 171 fee types, and improved customer satisfaction. And they had to do all this while still processing permits under the old system! Their pilot projects validated their efforts, such as reducing new home construction permit approval times from 14 to 5.7 days. They also introduced an online Development Guide and customer surveys and secured a $187,000 Commerce grant. The project fostered collaboration across departments and external partners, improving accountability, customer service, and employee satisfaction!

Entrepreneurial Climate

Individual

Aaron Triano – Day Island Project, Oakbrook V project, 28th Ave Project, Clover Creek Project, Cascadia Bar Screen Project.

Innovation means daring to see things in a new way – confident we can do things in a different way that will be better for our community. Aaron Triano, a Wastewater Maintenance Specialist, earned the 2024 Entrepreneurial Climate Individual Award for his significant improvements to our sewer infrastructure that few will ever see, but many will benefit from – with each flush! He led the rebuild and system overhauls of multiple pump stations while not interrupting this important service, saving the county millions of dollars. Projects like the Oakbrook V and 28th Street rebuilds not only improve efficiency and safety but also reduce maintenance costs for years to come. Beyond his technical expertise, Aaron is an innovative leader who also invests in our human capital by training colleagues and mentoring new leaders.

Team

Trek at Tehaleh Mountain Bike Park Partnership

Jason Whalen

John Laughrey

Kimberly Freeman

Melissa McFadden

Many times, our most important efforts require extensive collaboration and partnerships to make them a reality! The Trek at Tehaleh team, our 2024 Entrepreneurial Climate Team Award, exemplifies that principle. The Trek is a 200-acre regional mountain bike park south of Bonney Lake. Led by Kimberly Freeman, this multi-department (Parks, Planning & Public Works, Prosecutor’s Office) team facilitated partnerships with Brookfield Properties and the Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance to deliver a state-of-the-art recreational facility with paths for people of all abilities. The project navigated legal, logistical, and financial hurdles by establishing a clear, replicable process for park impact fee credits, resulting in reduced costs and better public infrastructure. The park opened in June 2024 and is already drawing visitors from throughout the region – promoting local economic growth, too!

Vibrant Communities

Individual

Ken Rice – Excellence in Overcoming Rural Childcare Barriers

Sometimes well intended regulations can frustrate community projects addressing critical needs. Ken Rice, our Fire Marshal, earned the Vibrant Communities Individual Award for his outstanding efforts to help establish a much-needed childcare facility in the Key Peninsula. Important safety regulations, likely written with an urban setting in mind, were a nearly insurmountable barrier to rural childcare. Ken’s expertise and dedication to finding a safe path were essential. He assisted a non-profit navigate the complex regulatory environment, such as fire safety concerns in areas without public water service, and advocated on their behalf with county, state, and health authorities. Ken’s innovative thinking, creative problem-solving, and deep commitment to public safety and community needs played a critical role in moving the project closer to fruition.

Team

If You Can Eat It, We Can Compost It!

Chris Brown

Karen Hultgren

Kari Ann Elling

Michelle Kircher

Russell Cole

I love projects that have multiple benefits for our community! The “If You Can Eat It, We Can Compost It” project certainly delivers on that score and the team won this year’s Vibrant Communities Team Award! Their work enables Pierce County residents to compost food waste alongside yard waste. This proactive initiative reduces waste in landfills; cuts methane emissions; increases recycling; and allows us to sell more organic fertilizer. The team collaborated with LRI, waste haulers, and the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department to upgrade the Purdy Compost Facility (which is the first of its kind in the world!) and launch a comprehensive outreach campaign. They also provided educational materials like meal planning guides and storage tips to reduce food waste at its source – us!

Executive’s Award

Sometimes, our most important work helps prevent a crisis in our community.

I wanted to use this opportunity to recognize a team that spent more than a year preparing for the most significant trial in our community in recent years. Thanks to the efforts of those listed below – and many others – we helped our community through the trial of three Tacoma Police Department officers accused of killing Manual Ellis. This trial was emotionally charged and hugely significant for many in our community. Our efforts focused on promoting transparency, outreach to community groups, and being prepared to protect our community.

Transparency was key so people could follow the trial for themselves. We live-streamed the trial, made all the exhibits available online, had a fair process for the community to attend the trial, and were open with the media.

We engaged the community widely and early. The team focused on some key groups but also realized the significance of the trial broadly. In addition, we maintained close communications with key community leaders throughout the trial.

We have seen the devastation – both physical and emotional – that similar trials have had in other communities. Our team worked to be ready to keep our community safe from those from the outside who would want to exploit the emotions of the verdict, regardless of the outcome.

Co-chairs Chris Gaddis and Amy Gillespie led a Countywide team of colleagues and partners from law enforcement, education, healthcare, business, and other key participants to ensure our plans were integrated and comprehensive.

In addition to effectively managing the complexity of the high-profile trial, several of the team members have shared our plans and learnings with other jurisdictions across the country facing similar events in their community.

Team

Superior Court – Chris Gaddis, Kayla Ayers

District Court – Misty Robison

Emergency Management – Jody Ferguson, Amy Gillespie, John Holdsworth, Ellen Lenk, Scott Novasky

Facilities – Karl Imlig, Steve Wamback, Tom Heslin

Communications – Libby Catalinich, Kyle Schmidtke, Mike Halliday

Sheriff’s Office – Darren Moss, Carly Cappetto, Tony Messineo, Scott Mielcarek

PPW – Bruce Wagner, Brenen Profitt

Clerk’s Office – Constance White

Finance – Gary Robinson, Julie Demuth

Congratulations to everyone who was nominated this year. I hope you will buy a ticket to the banquet and join me in honoring these outstanding employees, as well as those long-time colleagues who have served our residents for years, and even decades!

