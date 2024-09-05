Traditional Harvest Festival Celebrating Autumn – Come press cider with us – The Suburban Times

Saturday, September 7, 2024; 11 am-5 pm at Fort Nisqually

Join us for cider pressing with apples harvested from the museum’s very own orchard, crafts for the whole family and samples from our period kitchen! Guests are invited to help decorate the hock cart used for the final harvest of the year and witness the crowning of the Harvest King and Queen from amongst the museum’s teen volunteers.

For those with canning spirit, enter the Jam and Jelly Competition. Bring a small jar of your homemade jam or jelly for our judges to taste and see if you can “take the egg” or win the competition.

Bring the whole family along to celebrate the coming of fall!