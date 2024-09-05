Sound Credit Union and UW Tacoma’s Milgard Center for Business Analytics Announce Statewide FinTechCompetition – The Suburban Times

Submitted by South Credit Union.

TACOMA, WA – For the fourth consecutive year, Sound Credit Union (Sound) and the University of Washington Tacoma’s (UWT) Milgard Center for Business Analytics are inviting entrepreneurs to join their statewide FinTech Incubator Challenge. This initiative aims to connect with innovators passionate about financial technology (FinTech) and uncover cutting-edge tools that can help consumers manage their finances and make informed decisions.

To participate, entrepreneurs must live, work, or attend school in Washington state. This year’s winner will receive $10,000, a 6-month membership to UW CoMotion Labs, and the chance to meet with executives from Sound and other community partners.

“At Sound, our focus is providing our members with financial tools and resources that help them manage their finances confidently and with ease,” said Don Clark Jr., Sound’s President and CEO. “Our partnership with UWT for the FinTech Incubator Challenge exemplifies our commitment to exploring new technologies and engaging with local entrepreneurs. This initiative not only offers innovators a platform to share their ideas but also provides opportunities to collaborate with industry professionals and potentially transform their FinTech solutions into reality.”

FinTech tools have become extremely popular as they provide consumers with convenience, accessibility and personalized services. “At the University of Washington Tacoma Milgard School of Business, we are committed to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the rapidly evolving fintech space,” said Michael Turek, Assistant Teaching Professor of Business Analytics and Associate Director of the Milgard Center for Business Analytics at UWT. “The Fintech Incubator Challenge provides Washington residents with a unique opportunity to collaborate, push the boundaries of financial technology, and create solutions that address real-world challenges. We are pleased to continue our partnership with Sound Credit Union to help prepare the next generation of leaders who will shape the future of finance.”

Applicants can submit their application and pitch deck to the FinTech Incubator Challenge until October 16, 2024. Finalists will be selected to present their ideas to a panel of industry experts on November 1, and the winner will be announced on November 5.