Public Hearing: Fircrest Planning Commission – The Suburban Times

Public Hearing: Fircrest Planning Commission

The Fircrest Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on October 1, 2024, commencing at 6:00 P.M. or soon thereafter, to accept public comments on amendments to the Comprehensive Plan/Draft 2024 Comprehensive Plan.

Individuals who desire special accommodations should contact the Fircrest City Clerk at least 48 business hours prior to this meeting. Citizens attending the public hearing have the right to provide written and oral comments. Written comment may be sent in advance of the hearing to: City Clerk, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466; phone: 253.564.8901; fax: 253.566.0762. Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net or contact Fircrest City Hall at (253) 564-8901 for more information.

