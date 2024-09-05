Nominations Open for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Service Awards – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The City of Tacoma’s Events and Recognitions Committee (CERC) is now accepting nominations for the Lifetime Service Award for groups and individuals and the Emerging Leader Award for individuals to be honored for their community service at the 36th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration in January 2025. The deadline for nominations is Monday, October 28, 2024. Find the nomination application here.

Honorees include individuals, groups, or organizations that have demonstrated a meaningful contribution to serving the community through human rights efforts, commitment to education, or sharing of their skills, and those that embody the legacy of Dr. King’s teachings and actions, to represent people of all color in the pursuit of hope, healing, and sustainable peace.

“Each year, as we recognize the invaluable contributions of these community leaders in transforming Tacoma, we honor Dr. King’s enduring legacy,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “Their work, along with the uplifting celebration of Dr. King, continues to inspire and guide us in creating a stronger Tacoma.”

The CERC selects the honorees to receive awards and oversees the annual production of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration. The event will be held at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center, located at 1500 Commerce Street.

Nominations can be made online here. For more information about the 36th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration, including eligibility requirements and the nomination process, visit the tacomavenues.org website or email communityevents@cityoftacoma.org.

About the City’s Events and Recognitions Committee

The City’s Events and Recognitions Committee serves as an advisory and action committee on matters pertaining to City-hosted events, special events funding, and recognition programs. Members are responsible for planning, reviewing, and evaluating events to receive grant funding, as well as engaging the community in its planning efforts for City-hosted events such as City of Destiny Awards and the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.