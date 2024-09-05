Faith Over Division national tour coming to Tacoma on Sept. 15 – The Suburban Times

Faith can be a powerful response to division, and people of faith across the country are coming together to put their moral and spiritual resources to bear against toxic polarization. Their desire is to find hope and a shared future.

To that end, local organizers are excited to welcome the “Faith Over Division” national tour to Tacoma on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 4:00 pm on the campus of the University of Puget Sound. This gathering will be an opportunity to come together, listen, and bridge the divides that threaten our communities.

This event is free of charge, but advance registration is required at Faith Over Division Tour Tacoma, Washington – One America Movement | Brushfire.

The keynote address will be by former pro athlete Chris Singleton, a nationally-renowned speaker with a message of resilience, forgiveness and unity that he found following the loss of his mother in the 2015 Mother Emanuel Church tragedy in Charleston, SC. Chris now inspires people of faith to come together across religious, racial, and political divides to build trust and work together to determine, not just what kind of democracy or society we’re going to have, but who we are as people.

The Faith Over Division Tour is produced by the One America Movement and sponsored locally by Associated Ministries, YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties Bridge of Hope, and the University of Puget Sound. The tour has previously traveled to New York, Chicago and Dallas, with additional events this fall in Grand Rapids and Atlanta in addition to the Tacoma event on Sept. 15.

For additional information, contact Sandy Windley at Associated Ministries at sandyw@associatedministries.org or call her at 253-383-3056 x142.

Download a flyer below!