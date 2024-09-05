Across the Fence: Gummi Bear – The Suburban Times

Gummi bears have been invented in 1922. (All photos: https://www.haribo.com/de-de/produkte/haribo/goldbaeren)

Among my favorite candies as a child were Haribo Gummibärchen (pronounce approximately: goommy-bear-hen), meaning small gummi bears, today’s Germanism in the English language. My mother bought them for us kids, every once in a while, probably because they could be dealt out in small amounts. They came in two sizes, but I’m not sure whether the big ones, whose flavor was less intense, whose texture was softer, and which I liked less, were actually Haribo ones. Back then, we didn’t have any TV – so I was not aware that there had already been commercials about them since 1960. As of 1991, popular actor and show master Thomas Gottschalk lent his face to ones like this:

He talks about not being permitted to have candies before a meal at his mother’s table as a kid and still acts like one. These ads were uncommonly humorous in an otherwise super-serious German advertising world. Gottschalk’s advertising partnership lasted for 24 years!

I looked up the history of the gummi bear for you on the website https://www.haribo.com. Even as a child, though, I knew that Haribo stood for Hans Riegel, Bonn, the founder of the candy company and his birth place. Hans Riegel, born in 1893, was trained as a professional candymaker. After employment with one candy company and partnering up with another, he bought his first manufacturing building in 1920. In 1922 he developed a dancing bear mold. Although inflation was high in post-war Germany, the demand for Haribo candy grew, and in 1923 the first delivery car was bought – until then Riegel’s wife, Gertrud, had delivered the products by bicycle! In 1930, the slogan “Haribo macht Kinder froh” (pronounce approximately: Hurry-bo mu-ht kinder fro, meaning Haribo gladdens kids) was born. The Haribo Goldbär (yep, you are right, it means golden bear) made its appearance and was patented. As of 1989, artificial colors were replaced by fruit and plant concentrates, in 2009 the Saftbär (Saft, pronounce: zuft, meaning juice) came into the market, based on fruit juices.

Haribo’s Gummi bear marketing has always been groundbreaking.

In 2022, Haribo Gummi bears celebrated their hundredth birthday. They have conquered over one hundred nations and are apparently the number one gummy candy treat in the United States. The daily production of Goldbears amounts to 100 million pieces, according to Forbes. And the annual production would span the earth ten times if placed next to each other. The color/flavor variations differ per bag, as the gummi bears are filled randomly and just based on weight. Therefore, the bag is transparent, so customers get an idea about the ratio in theirs.

Originally, there were “only” five flavors: strawberry (green!), lemon (yellow), orange (orange), raspberry (red), and pineapple (translucent). Though kids are usually drawn to colors, my favorite ones were those without any and always seemed to be under-represented in each and every single bag. These days, a bright green variety with apple flavor is also available, and if you live in Europe and prefer one specific flavor only, you apparently have the opportunity to purchase that one at the factory outlet or online. It’s a good thing that I learn this only now that I have lost my sweet tooth entirely AND live outside the EU. I’d have certainly gone all the way pineapple …

Gummi bear commercials have long since entertained the US TV audience as well, such as this one:

Gummi bears have decorated planes and race cars. And Walt Disney has created a TV series of the same name. I’ve never watched it. But I’m pretty amazed by the world history a candymaker from German Bonn has created in one fell swoop.