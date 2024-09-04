UP Deputies Assist in Capturing I-5 Shooting Suspect – The Suburban Times

At 11:09 pm on Monday, September 2nd, our University Place Deputies were dispatched to assist Washington State Patrol with trying to contact a shooting suspect from multiple shootings on I-5.

Deputies arrived at the possible suspect home at 8500 22nd St W. They checked for his vehicle but it was not in the area.

At 12:15 am, on Tuesday September 3rd, our deputy saw the suspect vehicle pull into the Boulder Apartments on Westridge Ave W. When backup arrived the suspect had pulled out of the apartments. Deputies followed the vehicle to 19th St W where a Fircrest officer had setup stop sticks. Once the vehicle ran over the sticks it came to a stop and deputies initiated a felony stop.

The suspect was compliant and taken into custody by a Fircrest officer and WSP trooper.

Outstanding teamwork by our deputies, Fircrest Police and Washington State Patrol!

