 UP Deputies Assist in Capturing I-5 Shooting Suspect – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

UP Deputies Assist in Capturing I-5 Shooting Suspect

· · Leave a Comment ·

At 11:09 pm on Monday, September 2nd, our University Place Deputies were dispatched to assist Washington State Patrol with trying to contact a shooting suspect from multiple shootings on I-5.

Deputies arrived at the possible suspect home at 8500 22nd St W. They checked for his vehicle but it was not in the area.

At 12:15 am, on Tuesday September 3rd, our deputy saw the suspect vehicle pull into the Boulder Apartments on Westridge Ave W. When backup arrived the suspect had pulled out of the apartments. Deputies followed the vehicle to 19th St W where a Fircrest officer had setup stop sticks. Once the vehicle ran over the sticks it came to a stop and deputies initiated a felony stop.

The suspect was compliant and taken into custody by a Fircrest officer and WSP trooper.

Outstanding teamwork by our deputies, Fircrest Police and Washington State Patrol!

The post UP Deputies Assist in Capturing I-5 Shooting Suspect first appeared on Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Blotter.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Pierce College Fall 2024 Enrollment

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.