Saddle Up. Harvest Hoedown at the H-Barn – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Shelley Dahle.

Saturday, September 28, 2024, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Grab your partner and join us at the H-Barn for a good old fashioned “Harvest Hoedown”. Kick up your boots at what’s sure to be a fun filled family friendly community event within Fort Steilacoom Park. $10 per person, kids 8 years and under are free

Live country music, fun family activities, festive farm atmosphere, dancing, food trucks, raffle, raise the Paddle, beer & wine available

Click here to register.

Partners for Parks looks forward to continuing our efforts to raise awareness and build support for the H-Barn Project at Fort Steilacoom Park. Visit our website: https://partnersforparks.net/