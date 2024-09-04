Pride and Prejudice, Harlequin’s Shortened but Hilarious Production – The Suburban Times

The Bennet Family home.

Harlequin’s Pride and Prejudice is a slimmed down version of Jane Austen’s novel. Except for Lizzie and Darcy, every other actor plays two or more parts. This production is a very funny version of the novel. The action is quick and hilarious. The pace is also funnier than the usual extended renditions. The Bennet family home is nicely laid out.

“It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife.” – the quote that opens the novel. Need I say more? Lizzy and her mother Mrs. Bennet are stunning, particularly Mrs. Bennet’s voice.

The only actors playing just one part are Kate Anders as Lizzy and Zander Layden as Darcy. Lizzy is resolute in her determination not to marry the wrong man, despite her mother’s hysteria to get all her daughters married. The odious, smarmy Mr. Collins even horrifies Lizzy with a proposal of marriage.

Their home, the Longbourn estate, is entailed. That means that only a male heir may inherit the home. Since they only have four daughters, Mrs. Bennet is determined to marry each daughter to a landed gentleman with an estate of at least a thousand pounds. Sometimes money doesn’t always sway decisions. The odious, smarmy Mr. Collins horrifies Lizzy with a proposal of marriage.

Mr. Bennet (Jana Tyrell) has almost completely withdrawn from the family. The only one he speaks to is Lizzy but he knows that Jane is kind. He thinks the rest are too loud and too silly.

Marianne de Fazio or Jana Tyrell is the querulous Mrs. Bennet. She screeches everything she says in a very loud voice. Their voices must be very tired at the end of the play!

Lizzy is prejudiced. She will not marry a man she doesn’t think is honorable. Darcy has insulted her and her family within her hearing and she just doesn’t like him, at all. Darcy is proud; he is not accustomed to speaking to new people lower in the food chain than he and his friends.

They both change their minds when they find out the truth of the character of each other. Darcy changes when he realizes how ardently Jane loves her family. Lizzy changes when she sees Darcy’s kindness when he rescues her feckless sister Lydia who runs off with the equally feckless and unworthy Wickham and bribes Wickman to marry her.

Lydia, the feckless, youngest daughter.

Mr. Bingley (David Breyman) is the new man in the neighborhood. He leases Netherfield Park, an estate about two miles from the Bennet home. He is very amiable, unlike his good friend Darcy. At Bingley’s invitation, Mrs. Bennet cunningly sends Jane (Ariel Rose) to visit him and makes her walk the two miles even though it’s expected to be a pounding rain. As a result, she comes down with a serious cold and stays two weeks at Bingley’s residence to recover. They both fall in love, seeing the kindness and generosity of each other.

Tyrell also plays Charlotte Lucas, the neighborhood friend of Jane and Lizzie. Charlotte is 27 and fears that she will never have the opportunity to get married. When clergyman Mr. Collins is turned down by Jane, on his leaving he sees Charlotte. He immediately asks her to marry him; she immediately says yes. She’ll make the best of it.

Brandon Riel as Miss Bingley, with Xander Layden as Mr. Darcy

Director Emilie A. Rollie keeps the play zipping along. This is very daring version of the venerable Pride and Prejudice. Resident Scenic Designer Jeannie Beirne had gone all out with the set. It has a giant backdrop and floor of oversize lavender and white diamonds. The furniture is all representational of the time. (I think!) Resident Costume Designer Melanie Ransom has created the perfect clothing for the cast with little details to show the passage of time.

Some of the men playing women carry a lot of humor with them.

Pride and Prejudice runs at Harlequin until September 22, on evenings on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are available by going to https://harlequinproductions.org/show/pride-and-prejudice/