Pierce County Library’s Tools for Students set students for success – The Suburban Times

Add a Pierce County Library card to the back-to-school list and access the Pierce County Library System’s Tools for Students for free. With access to live tutors 24/7 and in-depth research and study tools, students will start the school year strong.
Tools for Students is a suite of online tools to help with reports, science experiments, world languages and more, and all of these services are available outside of the library.
“We know filling those back-to-school backpacks is costly. The Pierce Library has a no-cost array of services to support students all year and they can access them 24 hours a day,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Gretchen Caserotti. “We’re dedicated to help equip students with the tools they need to succeed, whether they access these resources in a library, at home or in school.”
Tools for Students includes:
- Live tutors available 24/7, in English and Spanish.
- Research databases for world cultures, historical figures and science.
- Reference content such as newspaper and magazine articles and videos.
- Ideas for science fair projects, STEAM activities and science research.
- Practice tests and study guides for standardized tests.
- Tips to help complete financial aid applications.
- Learning assistance for more than 160 languages.
In addition to these tools, many library locations have in-person classes and events to help get back into the swing of the school year including:
Homeschool Meet-Ups
Thursday, Sept. 12, noon-1:30 p.m.
Summit Pierce County Library, 5107 112th St. E.
Wednesday, Sept. 25, 1-2 p.m.
South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E.
The Pierce County Library has a vast supply of books and other materials to support students. Explore these materials and more at mypcls.org.
Leave a Reply