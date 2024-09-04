Pierce County Library’s Tools for Students set students for success – The Suburban Times

Add a Pierce County Library card to the back-to-school list and access the Pierce County Library System’s Tools for Students for free. With access to live tutors 24/7 and in-depth research and study tools, students will start the school year strong.

Tools for Students is a suite of online tools to help with reports, science experiments, world languages and more, and all of these services are available outside of the library.

“We know filling those back-to-school backpacks is costly. The Pierce Library has a no-cost array of services to support students all year and they can access them 24 hours a day,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Gretchen Caserotti. “We’re dedicated to help equip students with the tools they need to succeed, whether they access these resources in a library, at home or in school.”

Tools for Students includes:

Live tutors available 24/7, in English and Spanish.

Research databases for world cultures, historical figures and science.

Reference content such as newspaper and magazine articles and videos.

Ideas for science fair projects, STEAM activities and science research.

Practice tests and study guides for standardized tests.

Tips to help complete financial aid applications.

Learning assistance for more than 160 languages.

In addition to these tools, many library locations have in-person classes and events to help get back into the swing of the school year including:

Homeschool Meet-Ups

Thursday, Sept. 12, noon-1:30 p.m.

Summit Pierce County Library, 5107 112th St. E.

Wednesday, Sept. 25, 1-2 p.m.

South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E.

The Pierce County Library has a vast supply of books and other materials to support students. Explore these materials and more at mypcls.org.