Lakewold Gardens Programs for September 2024 – The Suburban Times

Dreamy English Gardens Presentation with Justin Henderson

Saturday, September 21, 10 am

Tickets: $25 General | $15 Member

Take a virtual tour of some of England’s most fabulous gardens with Lakewold’s new Executive Director and Lead Horticulturist, Justin Henderson. In this presentation, Justin will share stories and visuals from his visits to several UK gardens including Great Dixter, Sissinghurst, Barnsley House, Hidcote, and more. Program includes complimentary coffee, tea and dessert.

VA Puget Sound Creative Arts Festival Exhibit

September 6 – October 13, 2024

Free Opening Reception: Friday, September 6, 5-7 pm

Included with admission

Nationwide, Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical facilities use the creative arts as one form of rehabilitative treatment to help Veterans recover from and cope with physical and emotional disabilities. Each year, Veterans enrolled at VA health care facilities are invited to compete in local creative arts competitions. The competition includes categories in the visual arts division that range from oil painting to leatherwork to paint-by-number kits, as well as the performing arts of dance, drama, and music. The top three of each category will have their works submitted to the national competition.

Music From Home

The Sounds of Mexico I

Sunday, September 15, 3-5 pm

Tickets: Free

Music From Home is Lakewold Garden’s monthly series of intimate chamber music concerts held in the historic Wagner House. For the 2024 season, Lakewold is pleased to present Sounds of the Homelands, with each concert featuring the music of a particular cultural terroir.



The September and October concerts are presented in partnership with the 2024 MEXAM NW Festival and Mexico’s National Institute of Fine Arts. For September, pianist Rodolfo Ritter will offer a solo recital with works by two of Mexico’s foremost composers, Silvestre Revueltas and Manuel Ponce.



Admission to The Sounds of Mexico I concert is complimentary but pre-registration is required; seating is limited.

GARDEN PROGRAMS

Remembering Our Roots Forest Immersion

Final Session for 2024: September 15, 10-11:30 am

Tickets: $35

Suitable for ages 14+

Connect to nature and its many healing benefits! Forest Immersion combines a leisurely, guided walk through the gardens with a series of prompts designed to engage all the senses. Participants may be invited to think deeply on what they hear, see, feel and smell while sitting and just ‘being’ for a few minutes. Or they might notice things that surprise them, things they once knew and have forgotten, such as the spicy-sweet smell of leaves and moss or the feeling of their heart rate slowing down while listening to birdsong in the shadow of an ironwood tree. Sessions end with tea and an opportunity for conversation. Groups are intentionally limited to ten participants to facilitate the most immersive and restorative experience.

Crafting from the Gardens: Cement Leaf Bird Baths

September 29, 1:30-3:30 pm

Tickets: $35

Suitable for ages 12+

Create art from nature! Using quick-setting cement and leaves gathered from some of Lakewold’s biggest plants, make a bath that will invite feathered friends to your yard for a splash.



Crafting from the Gardens provides participants the opportunity to make decorative pieces from natural materials found in and around Lakewold. Horticulture Engagement Specialist Brianna Ybarra has scheduled a wide variety of projects using everything from rocks and cut wood rounds to living plants, flower petals and leaves. Space is limited to 15 people.

Friday Drop-in Tours

Fridays, 11:15am

Tickets: $15

Lakewold docents tour guests through the gardens, pointing out current highlights and other favorite locations to explore. No minimum party size is required. Tours last approximately one hour, and total walking distance is about a mile. Ticket price includes admission so guests are free to explore on their own before and after their tour.

VETERANS ART CENTER

Lakewold Gardens is committed to fostering art programs and providing a safe, comfortable, and healing space to our veteran community.



Veterans Painting Group

Second and Fourth Sundays of the month, 11am-1pm

Free for Veterans

These group painting sessions are designed to empower veterans by providing art instruction in a peaceful garden setting while creating connections with other veterans in the art community. Artists of all levels are welcome; all supplies are provided.



Sound Vet Jam

Third Wednesday of the Month, 6-7:30pm

This community-based, all-inclusive music jam event is hosted by MusicWorks4Veterans to bring together veterans and service members transitioning to civilian life, their families and community to share stories and experience the benefits of having a creative musical outlet. Bring your own instrument or borrow one at the jam.

For more information about Lakewold Gardens programs and events, visit lakewoldgardens.org.