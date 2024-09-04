In the Book Nook with … Rhea Morrigan – The Suburban Times

Author Rhea Morrigan

Author Rhea Morrigan lives on the eastern edge of Middle Tennessee, on the Cumberland Plateau, in a place called Hanging Limb. She has worn many hats, from being a cook in her early days to being a Visual Basic programmer, to owning and operating an auto repair shop with her late husband. When he retired, she was a family and bankruptcy paralegal for many years. She then found the joy of content marketing, which allowed her to work from home, which led her to become a content strategist. Rhea has been writing nonfiction professionally since 2007 and fiction (contemporary romance) since 2020. Her first book, Buck Hole Hollow: Adley, was published in 2020. She has a whole host of author friends on Facebook and also runs the Facebook group Big Book Room, where authors and readers can discuss reading and writing. She is also a a member of Scribophile. Readers can find more information about Rhea’s books at https://rheamorrigan.com/, currently, she considers also selling signed author copies on her website in the future. When Rhea isn’t writing, she loves to read (of course), does pyrography, and crochets.

Which genres do you cover?

Rhea Morrigan: Contemporary romance, and it’s always steamy.

Which is the latest book you had published, and what is about?

Rhea Morrigan: My newest book is Buck Hole Hollow: Shannon. This is the fourth book in the Buck Hole Hollow series. It continues the story of the women who come into the lives of a group of friends: Davis, Michael, Aiden, Colin, and Hank. Shannon is one of the heavy equipment techs for the logging side of Bailey Enterprises. She meets Hank, who is the top hand manager on the cattle ranch side of the operation. They click instantly when at a company barbeque/meeting. However, between the age difference and someone who wants to keep them apart, their relationship may be doomed just as it starts.

Rhea Morrigan’s latest novel from the Buck Hole Hollow series

At which book events can readers find you?

Rhea Morrigan: I live in the middle of nowhere on top of a mountain, so I rarely get a chance to do book events.

Which book event connecting you with readers is your favorite and why?

Rhea Morrigan: For the above reason, it doesn’t apply.

Do(es) your book(s) have any specific messages to your readers and if so, which are they?

Rhea Morrigan: Love sometimes crosses boundaries, and there is sometimes love at first sight, but most importantly, when people grow and experience trials and tribulations, that love ends up being the strongest kind of love.

Which writer(s) keep(s) inspiring you and why?

Rhea Morrigan: Raeann Blake. I fell in love with her Seven Brothers of Elko series. She’s the one who made me want to write steamy contemporary romance. She also encouraged me to finish my second book, Buck Hole Hollow: Marley, which I started at the end of 2020 but didn’t finish until October 2023. I have read her books, including her stand-alone novels, countless times. I also love Estelle Ryan’s The Genevieve Lenard series. She has a bit of clean romance thrown in, but her novels are about a group of people who solve art crimes. Her characters, as are Raeann’s, are extremely well-developed and very believable.

Do you have any specific writing habits?

Rhea Morrigan: Yes, and it’s a bad habit. I am constantly going back and editing. I suppose it’s a form of procrastination when I can’t think of what should come next. I don’t use any outlines – I’m a pantser and let the characters take me where they will. I have tried planning, but those pesky characters throw the outline out the window – Every. Time.

Other novels by Rhea Morrigan

What are you currently working on?

Rhea Morrigan: Currently, I’m working on the fifth book in the series: Buck Hole Hollow: Brynne.

Which book are you currently reading simply for entertainment?

Rhea Morrigan: I just started reading Buck Hole Hollow: Adley again, and I’m also reading This Bowl of Stars by Tamaya Cruz. I often read my own books so I don’t forget what I’ve already written. I’m also waiting (quite impatiently) for Raeann’s next release, Tucker Blood.

What advice would you give any aspiring author?

Rhea Morrigan: You’re always going to think you’re not good enough to write a novel. Bunk on that! Just start writing. You’ll figure out if you need to plan or if you prefer writing by the seat of your pants. Give it a good edit, make sure the formatting is top-notch, and publish it on Amazon. Everyone gets bad reviews because you can’t please all of the people all of the time. If they’re just mean, ignore them. If they offer constructive criticism, consider applying it to future novels. But most of all, HAVE FUN!

You can find Rhea Morrigan’s books on Amazon.