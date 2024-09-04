 Gear up for Fall with our Adult Co-ed Volleyball League, Tacoma Best Ball and Youth Soccer – The Suburban Times

Gear up for Fall with our Adult Co-ed Volleyball League, Tacoma Best Ball and Youth Soccer

Click here to learn about the following activities and events.

  • Thirsty Dog Run
  • Adult Coed Volleyball League
  • 2024 Tacoma Best Ball
  • Beginner Kayaking: Foss Waterway
  • Mindfulness Walks
  • Harvest Home
  • Swim Instructor Training
  • Join a Monthly Work Party
  • Beyond the Bell Registration Now Open
  • Club B Registration Now Open
  • Youth Volleyball League
  • Youth Soccer League
  • Family Fun Nights – Member’s Choice
  • Fall Native Plant Sale
  • Culinary Classes at STAR Center
  • Indoor Pool Schedules
  • Play, Learn, & Grow Preschool and Pre-k 24/25

