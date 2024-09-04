Gear up for Fall with our Adult Co-ed Volleyball League, Tacoma Best Ball and Youth Soccer – The Suburban Times

Click here to learn about the following activities and events.
- Thirsty Dog Run
- Adult Coed Volleyball League
- 2024 Tacoma Best Ball
- Beginner Kayaking: Foss Waterway
- Mindfulness Walks
- Harvest Home
- Swim Instructor Training
- Join a Monthly Work Party
- Beyond the Bell Registration Now Open
- Club B Registration Now Open
- Youth Volleyball League
- Youth Soccer League
- Family Fun Nights – Member’s Choice
- Fall Native Plant Sale
- Culinary Classes at STAR Center
- Indoor Pool Schedules
- Play, Learn, & Grow Preschool and Pre-k 24/25
Leave a Reply