Free Pierce County Alzheimer’s Conference returns Sept. 21 – The Suburban Times

Individuals, family members and caregivers grappling with Alzheimer’s Disease and other dementias are invited to attend the free 2024 Pierce County Alzheimer’s Disease Conference. The conference will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Rainier View Christian Church, located at 12305 Spanaway Loop Road South, Tacoma, WA 98444. Doors open at 8 a.m. for participants to check in and visit vendor resource tables, with the program running from 8:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Unraveling Dementia: Exploring the Mind and the Person Within.” The focus is to provide comprehensive understanding of the difficult changes experienced by those who live with dementia in their daily lives. This conference is free and open to the public, but attendees must register in advance online. Caregivers and professionals planning to stay for the entire conference can request four hours of Continuing Education (CE) credits.

Conference attendees will hear from acclaimed author and keynote speaker, Laura Wayman, also known as the “Dementia Whisperer.” Wayman will take guests on a journey inside the mind of someone experiencing symptoms of dementia and lay out a roadmap for family members to better connect, engage and communicate with loved ones suffering from dementia. Local author and dementia caregiver survivor Tracy Cram Perkins will present “Balancing Care with Peace of Mind,” providing the audience with coping mechanisms developed through her own journey of care. The conference will also feature presentations and panels on caregiver self-care, veterans aid, elder law and Medicaid.

Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias can cause cognitive impairment including memory loss, frequently repeating the same questions or stories, not recognizing familiar people and places, having trouble exercising judgment, changes in mood or behavior, wandering and difficulty carrying out tasks, such as dressing properly or keeping track of monthly bills. The information provided at the 2024 Pierce County Alzheimer’s Conference will apply to all forms of dementia including Alzheimer’s Disease.

Pierce County Human Services Aging and Disability Resources division hosts this conference in partnership with the Health Care Providers Council of Pierce County. Snacks, beverages and lunch will be provided at no cost. For more information, call the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) at 253-798-4600 or visit the conference website at www.piercecountywa.gov/ALZ.