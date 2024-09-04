Council’s Summer Supplemental Budget Looms Large as Executive Proclaims State of Emergency for Homeless Response System – The Suburban Times

The Vice Chair of the Pierce County Council motioned to reconsider the Council’s summer supplemental to the 2024-2025 Biennial Budget on Tuesday, Sept. 3, following revelations of contracting issues in the Pierce County Human Services Department

The motion was approved for the Council to act on the summer supplemental budget at its next regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 10, to allow time to draft amendments.

Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier declared a State of Emergency regarding critical homeless services in the County on Tuesday, Sept. 3, to ensure Coordinated Entry (CE) services continues uninterrupted. The CE system is often referred to as the “front door” of the County’s Homeless Crisis Response System because of its role in connecting individuals with emergency shelters, safe parking sites, day shelters, rapid rehousing, and permanent supportive housing. Contracts with CE service providers expired Aug. 31, 2024.

The service contracts could not be extended under existing County Code and procurement rules.

“Frankly, it’s unacceptable that we got to this point,” said Campbell. “We’ve been asking for months what is going on with the Coordinated Entry contracts and received assurances it was being handled. Clearly, it was not.”

Council Chair Ryan Mello added, “There are millions of taxpayer dollars in this budget to be spent by the Human Services Department. We have a responsibility to act when we see evidence of mismanagement.”

The Council and Executive have been in a public debate over a $2.5 million appropriation in the summer supplemental budget for non-congregate temporary micro shelter communities – such as tiny homes – for individuals and families experiencing homelessness. On Aug. 27, the Council adopted amendments to prohibit the funding from being used for individual tents for sleeping shelters, limit community occupancy to 60, and require residents to adhere to a code of conduct that prohibits on-site use of alcohol and illicit drugs.

Priority for this funding is given to all incorporated cities, except Tacoma, which currently carries 80% of the County’s total shelter capacity, that want to site a temporary housing community. Priority is also given to communities that use the funds to provide services to help community occupants move forward to permanent housing. Before any funding contract is implemented, the County’s Human Services Department is required to hold a public meeting at the proposed site to hear about any concerns from the surrounding neighborhood.

In addition to the $2.5 million budget appropriation, The Council’s summer supplemental budget also includes other investments aimed at addressing pressing community issues such as affordable housing, the opioid crisis and homelessness. The supplemental budget includes the following key appropriations: