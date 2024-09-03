Wonders of Southeast Asia Performance at Benaroya Hall – The Suburban Times

November 24, 2024. 4pm.

Benaroya Hall, 200 University Street, Seattle, WA 981101.

Asia Pacific Cultural Center is proud to host a mesmerizing cultural event, Wonders of Southeast Asia, at the prestigious Benaroya Hall,

The evening will feature an array of performances that highlight the vibrant traditions of these Southeast Asian nations. Attendees will be treated to spellbinding dance, music, and storytelling, brought to life by the Thai Performing Arts Department Naresuan University, the Cambodian Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts, and the Huong Viet Performing Arts Group of Vietnam. Each act will offer a window into the unique artistic expressions of these cultures, creating an unforgettable experience for all.

The Asia Pacific Cultural Center is recognized for its efforts in fostering cultural exchange and understanding. As a recipient of the Seattle Symphony’s 2023/2024 Community Stages Fund, APCC continues to bridge communities and generations through its commitment to art, culture, education, and business. This event is a testament to their dedication to promoting cultural diversity and unity.

Tickets for Wonders of Southeast Asia are now available. Don’t miss your chance to witness this extraordinary celebration of Southeast Asian culture. Secure your seats today by calling 253-383-3900 or visit https://bit.ly/apccwondersofsoutheastasia.