University Place Garden Tour planning meeting – The Suburban Times

University Place Garden Tour planning meeting

Submitted by Alice Dionne.

The University Place Garden Tour committee will have its first meeting to plan for the 2025 tour on Monday, September 9, 2024, 11a-12p, at the UP Library (small conference room).

We are still looking for a few gardens to feature on the 2025 tour. The proceeds from the tour support the UP Historical Society and Museum, at the Curran House.

For more information on the tour (videos from this year and years past) and about the historical society visit the UP Historical Society website (uphistoricalsociety.org). Please join us to learn more about the UP Garden Tour and how you can be a part of the fun!

