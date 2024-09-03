Project Homeless Connect resource fair in Tacoma September 12 – The Suburban Times

Hundreds of people experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless will be connected to crucial services at a “resource fair” on Thursday, September 12, 2024, in Tacoma.

Project Homeless Connect (PHC) will operate between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm at First Christian Church, 602 N Orchard St, Tacoma, WA 98406.

Resources available at the event include enrollment in health insurance, free phones, veterans’ services, career building, haircuts, dental services, shower and laundry availability, legal services, and enrollment in the homeless Coordinated Entry System. Also featured are free lunches, giveaways and more.

For people without stable housing, accessing simple necessities can take months and require multiple trips to locations throughout the area. PHC connects participants to services and resources directly on-site, saving them time and travel costs while also giving agencies the opportunity to interact directly with potential clients. Some 30 service provider agencies will be on site, assisted by 80 community volunteers that have been recruited to help staff the event.

Associated Ministries has organized these events since 2018. PHC is held multiple times each year in locations throughout Pierce County.

“Project Homeless Connect is an essential part of our community’s commitment to support our most vulnerable residents,” stated Michael Yoder, executive director of Associated Ministries. “It’s gratifying to see our community continue to come together in this meaningful way; meaningful both for those receiving resources, and for those who show up to serve our neighbors in need.”

To learn more, visit www.associatedministries.org/PHC or call Michele Cotton at 253-426-1507.