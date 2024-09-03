Meridian Closed for Rodeo Parade September 6 – The Suburban Times

Starting on Friday, September 6, 2024, at approximately 8:30 am, a section of Meridian in downtown Puyallup will be closed for the annual Rodeo Parade. From Stewart to 7th Ave SW, Meridian will be closed to vehicles while the parade is taking place. Additionally, other side streets, including 3rd ST SW, 9th Ave SW, and others, will be closed for parade staging. Please consult our map for the full list of road closures. Roads will reopen after the parade concludes.

If you are driving downtown during this time, please use other routes and watch for pedestrians. For more information about the Rodeo Parade, please go to the Fair’s website.