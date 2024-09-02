 6th Annual Trivia BEE – The Suburban Times

6th Annual Trivia BEE

Trivia BEE isn’t your run-of-the mill trivia game – it’s an exciting, edge of your seat, brain-teasing experience that champions the Pierce County Library System.

Your ticket purchases and donations directly benefit outreach services at the Library, ensuring vital resources reach those in our community who lack access to a physical library location.

October 26, 2024 l 6:00 PM
Foss Waterway Seaport l 705 Dock St., Tacoma WA

For more info and to buy tickets visit: https://bit.ly/triviabee2024

Contact Info:
Phone: (253) 548-3541

