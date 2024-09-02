The Lemon Sessions: Fresh Immersive Experience Comes to Tacoma – The Suburban Times

TACOMA—Tacoma Arts Live presents The Lemon Sessions, a series of four immersive performances unlike anything you’ve ever experienced. Running September 12-15 at the Tacoma Armory, the same venue that recently hosted the hit Imagine Monet exhibit, each unique event will blend live music with massive art projections created by muralist Angelina Villalobos Soto. Be swept away by these one-of-a-kind concoctions devised by visual and performing artists working together. Explore the towering walls of the lemon-shaped venue, which will be filled with vibrant colors and music to activate your senses.

Flavors to choose from include:

A collection of cross-over musicians including Gretchen Yanover, Tracy & James K. Doyle, and Antonio M. Gómez pushing the boundaries between classical and contemporary music in New Music, New Twist (Sep. 12, 7:30pm);

The complex harmonies and soaring melodies of the Mägi Ensemble Baltic Women's Choir making their South Sound premier in Crisp & Clean Voices (Sep. 13, 7:30pm);

A mix of hip hop beats from DJ Shamwow featuring a B-boy/B-girl dance cipher hosted by Ariel Advincula a.k.a. Boonie in Hip Hop Lemon Drop (Sep. 14, 7:30pm); and

The Immersive Sound Bath with sound healer and musical artist Julia Francis (Sep. 15, 1:00pm).

Audiences looking for a more immersive experience are invited to sign up in advance to rap or dance in the cipher at Hip Hop Lemon Drop and get free admission (email: ace@tacomaartslive.org to sign up), or to bring their own yoga mat or blanket to lie down on during the Immersive Sound Bath event on September 15. Please note these events will not have traditional seating, as we invite patrons to move about the space.

Prepare for a tangy cocktail of sights and sounds during these not-to-missed events. See one or see them all! Tickets for each session are $18 or see all four for $65. Tickets and four show passes can be purchased at tacomaartslive.org.