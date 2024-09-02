Tacoma Public Library re-forecasts Main Library’s reopening date for 2025 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, WASH.— At the August 23 Board of Trustees meeting, Tacoma Public Library (TPL) Director Kate Larsen reported that ongoing construction delays will push the Main Library’s re-opening date to 2025.

“Several factors converged to result in a delay in our estimated timeline to secure the Temporary Certificate of Occupancy — which determines the timeline for move-in and ultimately the Library’s ability to prepare for opening,” said Larsen.

“It’s been close to 35 years since the Main Library was updated, so it’s perhaps not surprising we’ve encountered unexpected issues throughout this project. We know this delay is disappointing for patrons, staff, and community partners who are ready to come back to their library,” continued Larsen.

TPL will continue to work with the project’s contractor, Neeley Construction, to determine the best and safest path forward towards reopening.

This project is paid for with a combination of funding from Washington’s Library Capital Improvement Program and the City of Tacoma’s real estate excise tax revenue and general fund. The costs incurred by the extended timeline are covered by contingency funding TPL set aside for the project from private donations. None of TPL’s general operating budget is funding the construction.

Challenges contributing to the delay include (but are not limited to):

Manufacturing, supply chain, and labor delays. The glass storefront parts needed for several spaces in the interior experienced manufacturing delays. Despite pivoting to an alternate glass storefront vendor, this product is still experiencing setbacks on manufacturing and delivery. In addition, a number of the project’s subcontractors are experiencing labor supply challenges.

The glass storefront parts needed for several spaces in the interior experienced manufacturing delays. Despite pivoting to an alternate glass storefront vendor, this product is still experiencing setbacks on manufacturing and delivery. In addition, a number of the project’s subcontractors are experiencing labor supply challenges. Electrical challenges. After demolition, TPL discovered the existing electrical system was outdated and could not support building needs. Bringing the wiring up to standard required additional permitting and inspections.

After demolition, TPL discovered the existing electrical system was outdated and could not support building needs. Bringing the wiring up to standard required additional permitting and inspections. Incorrect building plans. The construction process revealed that the Main Library’s building plans (last updated in 1989) were incomplete, missing key elements of structural features including plumbing and HVAC routing information. Rectifying these issues and making corresponding adjustments to the construction plan required additional time.

The construction process revealed that the Main Library’s building plans (last updated in 1989) were incomplete, missing key elements of structural features including plumbing and HVAC routing information. Rectifying these issues and making corresponding adjustments to the construction plan required additional time. Flooring and ceiling challenges. The condition of the flooring in the Carnegie Wing was in much worse shape than anticipated. The Carnegie Wing’s first floor, where public restrooms, meeting rooms, and the Thomas Handforth gallery are located, needed to be completely releveled so that new flooring could be installed properly. Additionally, the current ceiling grid in the modern wing was unable to be restored due to its age and condition and needed to be replaced.

“At this stage of the project, which is focused on re-construction and finishings, TPL is optimistic that there should be no more major surprises or additional costs,” said Larsen. “We are disappointed by these setbacks but remain excited about the building’s transformation. We look forward to welcoming the community in 2025!”

Follow the Main Library’s progress on TPL’s website.