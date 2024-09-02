Morningside, Chuckals Combine Expertise to Better Serve the Public, Workers – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Chuckals.

TACOMA, Wash., – Morningside, a public benefit company that links employers and people with disabilities seeking employment, teamed up with local office furniture store Chuckals to create a workspace that meets the unique needs of Morningside staff and clients.

“We believe that every individual should be welcomed into their community and workspaces with open arms,” said Jonathan Pleger, Morningside President/CEO. “When we create an environment that allows workers and job seekers with disabilities to do their jobs with dignity, we all win. Employers get quality workers and individuals feel a sense of belonging and community support. We were referred to Chuckals to meet our goal of an inclusive space, and they were there to meet the challenge with expertise and concepts that fit our needs.”

“We’re a different kind of company. At Chuckals, we want to not only provide value to the customer, but fit their needs,” said Jon Rossman, President of Chuckals Office Products. “When Morningside was referred to our team of ‘furniture mixologists,’ we started by asking them what kinds of structures and designs work best for their clients. Together, we tailored specific layouts and builds to fit their needs and adjust for future needs.”

Rossman (Chuckals), added that because they work with diverse companies and have access to many manufacturers, they can meet the unique needs of their clients, large and small.

“What Chuckals may not realize is that they are not just providing office supplies and staff time, they are supporting a community that is giving back to their communities and supporting the employers that make every part of Pierce County, and beyond, strong and welcoming,” said Pleger.

About Morningside

Since 1963, Morningside has been helping change the lives of individuals with disabilities by matching their skill and interest with jobs in the community. Morningside has one of the nation’s most successful programs for matching individuals with significant disabilities with jobs in the community. Their success is due to the extremely professional, qualified, and motivated staff, who serve as a vital link between employers and people with disabilities seeking employment.

About Chuckals

Chuckals, formally established in 1994 in Tacoma, Wash., has roots in the office products industry stretching back over 100 years in the surrounding community. The merger and acquisition of many local office supply stores enabled Chuckals to evolve into Tacoma’s leading independent office supply dealer. Chuckals serves over 4,000 customers locally and in 27 states each year.