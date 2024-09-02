K9 Eddie’s Final Call – The Suburban Times

At 12:09 pm, on Thursday August 15th, our deputies responded to an armed robbery at Saars Market on 133rd and Pacific Ave S. Deputies arrived on scene and were told two male suspects stole alcohol and when confronted a physical fight started and the suspects bear sprayed the employees and bystanders before fleeing in a maroon Honda sedan.

Our K9 deputy heard the call and vehicle description and started checking for the vehicle on Steele Street near Hwy 512. He located the vehicle driving north and confirmed the plates matched. When he made a U-turn the armed robbery suspects took off.

They crashed at an apartment complex and decided to run on foot, probably not realizing that K9 Eddie was the deputy they had to out run.

The suspect was warned, but continued to run. K9 Eddie sprinted after and captured the first suspect. K9 Eddie’s handler took control of him and kept the suspect on the ground at “dog point” until backup could arrive to help handcuff him.

Unfortunately Eddie couldn’t track the 2nd suspect because we didn’t have a good starting point and there were a lot of people around.

Thankfully a citizen pointed out the 2nd suspect who was trying to hide under the stairs.

This was a great arrest of two robbery suspects who happen to be father and son. They both were booked into the Pierce County Jail for Robbery and the son had an additional charge for Eluding.

Unfortunately there is a sad story to this case. This was K9 Eddie’s last call of his career. His partner has been promoted to Sergeant and therefore K9 Eddie hung up his badge after this capture.

K9 Eddie, your partner, your department and your community appreciate your service! Enjoy your retirement!