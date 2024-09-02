Celebrate Korean Culture at APCC’s Annual Chuseok Festival in Tacoma and Gig Harbor – The Suburban Times

The 8th Annual APCC Korean ChuSeok Festival – Tacoma

September 14, 2024 • Saturday • 11 am – 4 pm

Mt. Tahoma High School • 4634 S, 74th St, Tacoma

The 4th Annual APCC Korean ChuSeok Festival at Gig Harbor

September 21, 2024 • Saturday • 11 am – 4 pm

Skansie Brothers Park and Netshed, 3211 Harborview Dr., Gig Harbor, WA

Chuseok, known as Korean Thanksgiving, is a time for family reunions, special foods, and cultural rituals. The Asia Pacific Cultural Center warmly invites the community to participate in this joyous celebration and embrace the richness of Korean culture.

This festival promises a variety of activities for all ages, making it an ideal outing for families. Here’s what you can look forward to:

Korean Sijo Poem Reading: Enjoy the winning entry from the Korean Sijo poetry contest, highlighting this classic form of Korean verse.

Chuseok Rice-Cake Making: Try your hand at crafting traditional Chuseok rice cakes and savor these tasty holiday treats.

K-Beauty Tips: Learn the secrets of K-Beauty with expert advice on skincare and beauty routines.

Face Painting with Korean Motifs: Kids and adults can enjoy face painting inspired by traditional Korean designs.

Traditional Performances: Experience live music, dance, and other traditional Korean arts on stage.

Lotus Lantern Making: Create your own lotus lantern, a symbol of light and hope in Korean culture.

Korean Calligraphy: Get your name artistically written in Korean calligraphy, a treasured art form.

Korean Food: Delight in a variety of traditional Korean dishes available for purchase.

Final Performance: The day will culminate in a special performance, inviting everyone to join in a communal celebration.

Whether you are familiar with Korean culture or experiencing it for the first time, the Chuseok Festival offers a welcoming and enriching day for all. Don’t miss this chance to enjoy fun, learning, and cultural exploration right here in Tacoma.

Bring your family and friends to celebrate the beauty and traditions of Korea at the Chuseok Festival!