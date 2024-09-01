Pierce College to receive Association of Community College Trustees regional equity award – The Suburban Times

Pierce College will receive the 2024 Pacific Region Equity Award from the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT). This recognition demonstrates the college’s commitment to creating equitable educational opportunities for underrepresented and underserved communities.

“Equity is foundational to our mission of creating quality educational opportunities for a diverse community of learners to thrive in an evolving world,” said Chancellor and CEO Julie White, Ph.D. “As a community of educators, staff, and students, we work every day to fulfill that mission. We are honored to be recognized for this critically important work.”

The ACCT Regional Equity awards program annually honors outstanding contributions to community colleges by recognizing the work of one trustee, equity program, chief executive officer, faculty member, and professional board staff member in each of the organization’s five regions. Pierce College’s unwavering commitment to increasing access to education and completion, enhancing our workforce and leadership diversity, and building successful community engagement and outreach were vital in receiving this award.

“The Pierce College Board of Trustees is committed to supporting the college’s mission of advancing inclusive, equitable, and antiracist action, and we are gratified that the Association of Community College Trustees recognizes our work toward equitable student success and thriving communities,” said board chair Therese Pasquier.

In receiving the Pacific region award, Pierce College is now a contender for the national ACCT Equity Award, which will be presented during the annual ACCT awards gala in October at the national conference in Seattle, Wa.

“Community colleges serve countless needs throughout the country, from traditional higher education to workforce development, professional certifications, and much more,” said ACCT Chairman Jay Nardini. “The individuals and institutions selected to receive this important recognition are deeply committed to their communities and regions. They work every day to change lives for the better.”

The ACCT is a national organization representing more than 6,500 appointed and elected community college trustees throughout the United States. The mission of ACCT is to foster the principles and practices of exemplary governance while promoting high quality and affordable higher education, cutting edge workforce and development training, student success, and the opportunity for all individuals to achieve economic self-sufficiency and security.