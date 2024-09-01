 Hearing: Fircrest Public Hearing on 2025 Budget – The Suburban Times

Hearing: Fircrest Public Hearing on 2025 Budget

The Fircrest City Council will conduct a public hearing on October 22, 2024, commencing at 7:15 P.M., or soon thereafter, to accept public comments on the Preliminary 2025 Budget revenue sources, followed by the Preliminary 2025 Budget. These meetings are open to the public. Citizens attending the public hearing have the right to provide written and oral comments. Written comments may be sent in advance of the hearing to: 

City Clerk, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466; phone: 253.564.8901; email: aburkhart@cityoffircrest.net. Visit the City’s website for more information at www.cityoffircrest.net.

