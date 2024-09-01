Clover Park School District August 2024 Board Review – The Suburban Times

August 12 Regular Meeting

During its Aug. 12 meeting, the CPSD Board of Directors heard a report from Superintendent Ron Banner.

Superintendent’s Report

In his report, Banner discussed student achievement and community engagement.

Student Achievement

Nearly 1,600 K-12 students participated in summer school programs. Students in K-8 engaged in remediation and enrichment activities, while high school students earned credits through credit retrieval and enjoyed enrichment activities.

More than 500 students participated in jump start orientation events at CPSD middle and high schools.

More than 17,750 free meals were served to Lakewood youth 18 and under this summer.

Community Engagement

More than 1,100 students attended the Caring for Kids Ready to Learn Fair at Harrison Preparatory School on Aug. 10. The yearly event provides students with free school supplies, clothing, haircuts, bicycle helmets and sports physicals. Caring for Kids held two smaller events at Springbrook Park and the Tillicum Community Center.

CPSD’s Administrative Leadership Team raised nearly $5,500 at its yearly ALT retreat on Aug. 9. The proceeds will be donated to Caring for Kids.

Superintendent Banner presented information and updates on the district to the Clover Park Rotary in August.

As part of the Individual Action Agenda, the Board of Directors:

Authorized superintendent to enter into Memorandum of Agreement for high school athletic training services from Olympic Sports and Spine for a period of four years. Olympic Sports and Spine can provide onsite athletic training, musculoskeletal injury assessment, wrestling weight assessments and concussion management services.

Accepted grant from the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) for $2 million over five years. The grant is intended to increase world language offerings for all grade levels.

Supported addition of instructional materials for grades 9-12 Core Plus Construction and Technology courses. The new materials are approved for use at Clover Park and Lakes high schools.

Adopted the following policies (view online): 3245, Students and Telecommunication Devices



The next regular meeting of the school board will be Monday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m.

August 26 Planning Meeting/Retreat

The school board held a regular meeting/workshop on Aug. 26. During the workshop, board members heard an update on the district’s Academic Improvement Committee and the status of the board’s Board of Distinction application.

Academic Approvement Committee

Deputy Superintendent Brian Laubach provided a first quarter update on the district’s Academic Improvement Committee. The committee focuses on professional learning committees (PLCs), multi-tiered systems of support (MTSS) and equitable access for all students.

Laubach provided a timeline of what the committee will be working on throughout the school year. The committee works from the primary goals laid out by the district’s strategic plan using a cycle of inquiry.

The committee is divided into three groups that focus on PLCs, MTSS and inclusionary practices. The committee makes recommendations based on their findings in each area.

Board of Distinction

Laubach and Executive Director of Marketing and Community Relations Leanna Albrecht presented information on the Washington State School Directors’ Association (WSSDA) Board of Distinction program. The program focuses on how school boards work to close opportunity gaps over the course of the last five years.

Based on the criteria of the program, the board’s application will focus on its decisions, actions and leadership in closing opportunity gaps through its work to include multiple measures to monitor student growth beyond student proficiency numbers associated with the annual state assessment. This includes implementation of the Four Pillars of Student Success, the portrait of a graduate and Student Growth Percentile scores.

Albrecht detailed how the actions of the board will be reflected in the application for the Board of Distinction, including data that will be used to reflect the board’s work. Director Krissy Kim will serve as board liaison for this entry, which is due to WSSDA by Sunday, Sept 15.

The next regular meeting/workshop of the school board will be Monday, Sept. 23, at 5:30 p.m.