Work to Repair Hylebos Bridge Projected to Begin on September 5 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – Repairs on the Hylebos Bridge (located off East 11th Street in the Tacoma Tideflats) are projected to begin on September 5. The bridge will continue to be closed to vehicular traffic, but remain open to shipping vessels until this work is complete.

The City of Tacoma’s Public Works Engineering Division anticipates that the bridge will reopen the week of September 16.

More information will be posted on the City’s website and official social media platforms once it becomes available. Community members with questions or concerns can contact Project Supervisor Steve Carstens at scarstens@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5263.