Social Security Supports Rural Communities – The Suburban Times

Social Security touches the lives of nearly every American. Millions count on us — retirees, people no longer able to work due to disability, dependents, and survivors. As a member of the Rural Partners Network, we want to continue reaching out to rural communities.

We make it easy for you to access our programs and services. Our website offers a convenient way to apply online for benefits. Visit www.ssa.gov/applyonline to learn how to apply for:

Retirement or Spouse’s Benefits – You must be at least 61 years and 9 months and want your benefits to start in no more than 4 months.

Medicare – Medicare is a federal health insurance program for people who are 65 or older or have a disability or end-stage renal disease. If you are not receiving Social Security benefits and not covered under an employer group health plan, you may want to consider applying for Medicare 3 months before turning age 65.

Rural community leaders should encourage others to sign up for a personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. With a personal my Social Security account, they can request a replacement Social Security card, verify earnings, get future benefit estimates, and obtain benefit verification letters.

If they are not able to use our online services, they can speak with a representative by calling our National toll-free number at 1-800-772-1213, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. If an office visit is required, we can make an appointment.

In addition, our automated phone services are available 24 hours a day, so they may not need to wait for a representative. Learn more at www.ssa.gov/agency/contact/phone.html.

We remain committed to helping maintain the well-being of the people we serve—including those in rural areas. Please share this information with others in your local community.