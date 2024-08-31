City of DuPont Appoints New Chief of Police – The Suburban Times

DUPONT – The City of DuPont is pleased to announce the appointment of Bryan Moore as the new Chief of Police, effective September 1, 2024. Mayor Frederick nominated, and the City Council confirmed Moore as the next Police Chief for the City of DuPont at the August 27 City Council meeting.

Chief Moore brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to community-focused policing that aligns with the department’s core values of duty, professionalism, and dedication.

Chief Moore has served as the department’s Deputy Chief since March of 2023, where he has demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication to enhancing public safety. Moore spent much of his career with the Newport Beach Police Department (CA), where he retired as a Lieutenant and Executive Officer to the Chief of Police. Moore began his career with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) in 1999. With over 25 years in law enforcement, Chief Moore has been recognized for his commitment to community engagement and his ability to build strong, collaborative relationships between the police department and the community.

“I am honored to be appointed as the Chief of Police for DuPont,” said Chief Moore. “I look forward to working collaboratively with our dedicated staff, community leaders, and residents to build on the successes of the department. My goal is to deliver the highest quality police services possible to maintain the quality of life that is cherished by those who reside, work, and visit the City of DuPont.”

For more information about Chief Moore and the DuPont Police Department, please visit https://www.dupontwa.gov/209/Police or contact Karri Muir at (253) 964-3554 or Karri.Muir@dupontwa.gov.

