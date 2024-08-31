Asia Pacific Cultural Center’s 14th Annual Samoa Cultural Week: A Resounding Success – The Suburban Times

Asia Pacific Cultural Center recently hosted its 14th Annual Samoa Cultural Week, drawing significant community interest and participation. The week-long event, held from July 21 to July 27, 2024, in various locations, was a vibrant celebration of Samoan culture, featuring a wide range of activities that showcased traditional Samoan customs, food, language, and arts.

Event Highlights:

The week kicked off on Sunday, July 21, with a Samoa Prayer Service held at the Mt Tahoma High School Performing Arts Center, setting a reverent tone for the week ahead.

Monday, July 22, was dedicated to the youth with a Samoa Youth Gospel Night, also at the Mt Tahoma High School Performing Arts Center. The event emphasized the importance of faith in Samoan culture, especially among the younger generation.

On Tuesday, July 23, youth attendees participated in "Aganu'u Fa'aSamoa," an immersive cultural experience at APCC. The day began early at 7 am with the traditional preparation of the Umu, where the youth gathered to cook a feast of pig, taro, and bananas.

Youths also engaged in traditional games like peeling bananas, scraping taro, grating coconuts, and squeezing coconut milk. Teams of five competed for prizes, with all participants receiving T-shirts, creating a lively and educational environment for learning and cultural exchange.

Wednesday, July 24, continued with more youth cultural activities, including Samoa Language Arts, aimed at promoting and preserving the Samoan language among the younger community members. The day started again with the preparation of the Umu, reinforcing traditional cooking methods and community collaboration.

Fashion took the spotlight on Thursday, July 25, with a Samoa Fashion Show at the Museum of Glass Tacoma. Attendees enjoyed a vibrant display of traditional Samoan attire and modern interpretations, blending the past with contemporary fashion sensibilities.

The week continued with a communal spirit on Friday, July 26, with a Samoa Community Dinner held at the Emerald Queen Casino's Tacoma Concert Hall. The dinner was a sumptuous affair that brought together community members and supporters for a night of dining and cultural appreciation.

The celebrations concluded on Saturday, July 27, with the Samoa Pasifika Food Festival at Mt Tahoma High School Baseball Field. Starting at 11 am, the festival featured a variety of Samoan dishes by many vendors throughout the region. There were also retail vendors showcasing the rich culinary traditions of the islands and providing a delicious end to a week of cultural celebration. The main stage provided the eventgoers with many traditional Samoan dances and several amazing musical talents that rocked the house!

The 14th Annual Samoa Cultural Week at APCC was more than just an event; it was a testament to the vibrancy of Samoan culture and its significance within the broader community. Through a diverse array of activities, participants not only enjoyed but also learned about the traditions, values, and arts that make Samoa unique. The success of the event underscores the importance of cultural preservation and community engagement, ensuring that such traditions continue to thrive for generations to come.