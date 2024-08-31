2024 Tacoma Business Climate Survey – The Suburban Times

TACOMA – This past June, The City of Tacoma, in collaboration with the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce and EMC Research, launched its first-ever Economic Development Business Climate Survey.

“Our local businesses are the backbone of our community, and this survey gives us valuable insights into their needs and challenges,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “By understanding these results, we can work together with our business community to continue to create a thriving economic environment that supports growth and innovation supported by city policies and actions.”

The primary objective of the survey was collecting wide and comprehensive data to help ensure that the economic development work we do is truly centered in and for our local business community. These valuable insights will help inform the City Council and Economic Development priorities for 2025.

Tacoma Pierce County Chamber President and CEO, Andrea H. Reay “The Tacoma Pierce County Chamber was exited to work with the City of Tacoma to understand firsthand the needs of the business community. We look forward to using this valuable insight to strengthen the local economy and improve the outlook for all of Tacoma’s businesses.”

Feedback from this survey will play a crucial role in ensuring that the City of Tacoma continues to meet the needs of its business community while prioritizing future investments.

All businesses within the city were encouraged to participate in the survey, which focused on their experiences as members of Tacoma’s business community. The survey was offered in English, Spanish, Vietnamese and Korean. 221 businesses completed interviews; 174 of the businesses had a physical location in the City of Tacoma. Outreach and support of the survey was provided from community partners including Asia Pacific Cultural Center, Korean Women’s Association, The Black Collective, Tacoma Urban League, and Mi Centro.

Primary findings from the survey indicate that the Business Health Index is doing “okay”, 6.34 on a scale of 0-10. There were strong positive results in terms of the commitment businesses have to Tacoma as a great place to have a business.

The most important factors in choosing a business location are safety, cleanliness, and the cost of doing business, specifically taxes. Improving communication from the City of Tacoma on policies that could impact business was important to 87% of businesses.

“As Chair of the Economic Development Committee, ensuring that the City of Tacoma is an exceptional partner for local businesses is a top priority,” said Council Member Kiara Daniels. “This survey provides important insights into what our local businesses need to achieve their goals and the challenges they are facing. I’m eager to ensure that we translate this information into action and continue to make Tacoma an ideal environment for our businesses.”

Link here for the full survey result report.

About the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce

The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber is the voice for business and a catalyst for prosperity in Tacoma. Our vision is to support a thriving business environment that promotes economic growth and livability in our community.

About the City of Tacoma

The City of Tacoma is committed to fostering a vibrant business environment. In line with Resolution 41069, the City is conducting this Business Climate Survey with a diverse group of businesses to deepen our understanding of their needs, optimize existing resources, and prioritize anti-racism in policy recommendations.