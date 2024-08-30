Two Lakewood businesses among 30 state businesses nominated for Employer of the Year Awards – The Suburban Times

The Washington State Governor’s Committee on Disability Issues & Employment (GCDE) announces the 2024 nominees for the Governor’s Employer Awards. These awards honor public and private employers statewide for their exemplary work recruiting, hiring, retaining and promoting workers with disabilities.

Employer of the Year Award nominees listed in alphabetical order by city:

Lowe’s Store #0061, Arlington

Allegro Pediatrics, Bellevue

Bellingham Grocery Outlet, Bellingham

PCC Community Markets, Bothell

ProStar Insurance, Bothell

Slate Salon and Spa, Edmonds

Central Washington Disability Resources, Ellensburg

Stuffington’s Ceramics & More, Everett

Washington Vocational Services, Everett

Red Robin (Division 3 Marketing Team 2), Federal Way

POSDATA Group, Inc., Gig Harbor

Jewlz Beauty Lounge, Grandview

Mr. Fix Auto Service, Grandview

Center for Independence, Lakewood

Korean Women’s Association, Lakewood

Apples to Zebras Insurance, LLC, Lynnwood

Rehab Without Walls, Lynnwood

Trader Joe’s, Lynnwood

3rd Street Book Exchange, Marysville

Safeway, Mount Vernon

Skagit Gleaners, Mount Vernon

Che Family Foundation/I-Ching Acupuncture, Mukilteo/Edmonds

Nowakowski Legal, Redmond

Carco Theatre, Renton

Hanford Mission Integration Solutions, Richland

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Richland

Seattle Children’s PlayGarden, Seattle

The Hearthstone Green Lake, Seattle

SK tes (South Korea Total Environmental Solutions), Tukwila

Love Potion Magickal Perfumerie, Vancouver

Washington businesses, agencies, organizations and individuals submitted the nominations. Each nomination fits in categories for small, medium and large private and nonprofit employers that give people with disabilities opportunities to earn, learn and contribute.

One individual, Renae Voth of Burlington, is nominated for the Direct Support Professional Award. This award honors someone who creates success every day for people with disabilities.

Read more about the Governor’s Awards Program on the GCDE website.

“We have nominees from a wide variety of industries,” said Awards Committee Chair Yvonne Bussler-White. “Each nominee has demonstrated a commitment to people with disabilities as valued members of the workforce. We applaud their efforts and thank them for leading the way to inclusion.”

A panel of Governor’s Committee members and volunteers will select award recipients and announce them at a ceremony in October at the Kitsap Conference Center in Bremerton.

About the GCDE

The Governor’s Committee on Disability Issues & Employment (GCDE) is a voice for the disability community. It advises the governor, state Legislature and state agencies about policies and issues that affect people with disabilities. GCDE promotes equity in economic opportunity and community inclusion for people with disabilities.

The Washington State Employment Security Department provides administrative support to the GCDE.