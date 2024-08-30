Two Lakewood businesses among 30 state businesses nominated for Employer of the Year Awards – The Suburban Times

The Washington State Governor’s Committee on Disability Issues & Employment (GCDE) announces the 2024 nominees for the Governor’s Employer Awards. These awards honor public and private employers statewide for their exemplary work recruiting, hiring, retaining and promoting workers with disabilities.
Employer of the Year Award nominees listed in alphabetical order by city:
- Lowe’s Store #0061, Arlington
- Allegro Pediatrics, Bellevue
- Bellingham Grocery Outlet, Bellingham
- PCC Community Markets, Bothell
- ProStar Insurance, Bothell
- Slate Salon and Spa, Edmonds
- Central Washington Disability Resources, Ellensburg
- Stuffington’s Ceramics & More, Everett
- Washington Vocational Services, Everett
- Red Robin (Division 3 Marketing Team 2), Federal Way
- POSDATA Group, Inc., Gig Harbor
- Jewlz Beauty Lounge, Grandview
- Mr. Fix Auto Service, Grandview
- Center for Independence, Lakewood
- Korean Women’s Association, Lakewood
- Apples to Zebras Insurance, LLC, Lynnwood
- Rehab Without Walls, Lynnwood
- Trader Joe’s, Lynnwood
- 3rd Street Book Exchange, Marysville
- Safeway, Mount Vernon
- Skagit Gleaners, Mount Vernon
- Che Family Foundation/I-Ching Acupuncture, Mukilteo/Edmonds
- Nowakowski Legal, Redmond
- Carco Theatre, Renton
- Hanford Mission Integration Solutions, Richland
- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Richland
- Seattle Children’s PlayGarden, Seattle
- The Hearthstone Green Lake, Seattle
- SK tes (South Korea Total Environmental Solutions), Tukwila
- Love Potion Magickal Perfumerie, Vancouver
Washington businesses, agencies, organizations and individuals submitted the nominations. Each nomination fits in categories for small, medium and large private and nonprofit employers that give people with disabilities opportunities to earn, learn and contribute.
One individual, Renae Voth of Burlington, is nominated for the Direct Support Professional Award. This award honors someone who creates success every day for people with disabilities.
Read more about the Governor’s Awards Program on the GCDE website.
“We have nominees from a wide variety of industries,” said Awards Committee Chair Yvonne Bussler-White. “Each nominee has demonstrated a commitment to people with disabilities as valued members of the workforce. We applaud their efforts and thank them for leading the way to inclusion.”
A panel of Governor’s Committee members and volunteers will select award recipients and announce them at a ceremony in October at the Kitsap Conference Center in Bremerton.
About the GCDE
The Governor’s Committee on Disability Issues & Employment (GCDE) is a voice for the disability community. It advises the governor, state Legislature and state agencies about policies and issues that affect people with disabilities. GCDE promotes equity in economic opportunity and community inclusion for people with disabilities.
The Washington State Employment Security Department provides administrative support to the GCDE.
