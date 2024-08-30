Puget Sound Energy extends clean energy contract for hydropower – The Suburban Times

Puget Sound Energy (PSE) has just signed a Power Purchase Agreement with Douglas County PUD to receive a slice of surplus hydropower from the Wells Hydroelectric Project.

The clean energy agreement starts on Jan. 1, 2026 and continues until Dec. 31, 2032. This new agreement continues PSE’s long-term partnership with Douglas County PUD, which operates the Wells Hydroelectric Project on the Columbia River in Washington state.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Douglas County PUD who has already helped us receive clean hydropower energy for several years,” said Ron Roberts, senior vice president of energy resources. “This is another step for us in achieving clean energy as we undergo the most significant transformation in company history – striving to meet Washington’s clean energy laws.”

Under the seven-year agreement, PSE will receive 79 MW of the Wells Hydroelectric Project in 2026. PSE’s share of the Wells Hydroelectric Project will increase to 159 MW in 2032.This is enough energy to power over 70,000 homes in 2032 with clean, carbon free, and reliable hydro power. Additionally, Wells Hydroelectric Project provides a valuable flexible resource that will help PSE integrate additional renewable energy as it continues to make progress to its capacity and decarbonization goals.

In February, PSE announced the extension of an agreement with the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation and Douglas County PUD, in which PSE receives 5.5 percent of the Tribe’s share from the Wells Hydroelectric Project from 2018 to 2029.

PSE is committed to working together to create a cleaner energy future for all while setting an aspirational goal to be a Beyond Net Zero Carbon company by 2045. PSE will target reducing its own carbon emissions to net zero and go beyond by helping other sectors to enable carbon reduction across the state of Washington.