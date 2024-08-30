Labor Day weekend animal events at Pierce County zoos – The Suburban Times

Celebrate Labor Day weekend surrounded by wildlife from August 31 to September 2 at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma. The zoo will mark the unofficial end of summer with engaging events for the entire family.

It’s time to cool down and have some fun! Join Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium for an exciting lineup of frosty activities, and watch animals enjoy icy treats and summer enrichments.

Catch the action at these times:

9:30 a.m. Saturday and Monday: Dive talk in the Pacific Seas Aquarium

11 a.m. Saturday-Monday: Sea turtles receive ice block enrichment in the Pacific Seas Aquarium

11 a.m. Saturday-Monday: Animals in the Asian Forest Sanctuary receive frozen treats

11:30 a.m. Saturday: Giant Pacific octopus receives an ice block in the Pacific Seas Aquarium

11:30 a.m. Sunday: Buddy the sheepshead enjoys an ice block in the Pacific Seas Aquarium

11:30 a.m. Saturday-Monday: Polar bears play with ice enrichment

12 p.m. Saturday-Monday: Marine mammals in Rocky Shores play with summery enrichment

1:30 p.m. Saturday-Monday: Clouded leopards enjoy ice treats in the Asian Forest Sanctuary

2:15 p.m. Saturday-Monday: Sea otters enjoy ice treats in Rocky Shores

3:30 p.m. Saturday-Monday: Muskoxen receive ice treats and fruitsicles in Arctic Tundra

All day Saturday-Monday: Meerkats enjoy a beach day and explore a beach setup in their habitat

While the animals cool off, kids can join the fun, too! They can splash around on the Kids’ Zone splash pad like an otter or frog, then climb and slide on the playground like a penguin.

Additional highlights include:

A botanical garden tour with the zoo’s horticulturist (10 a.m. Sunday)

A live animal show at the Wild Wonders Outdoor Theater (Saturday-Monday at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.)

Meet smaller animals up close during Critter Corner near the muskoxen exhibit (Saturday-Monday at 1:30 p.m.)

Pet and feed the goats (open daily from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.)

Get up close to bugs and learn all about them at Bugs Alive! (10:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Saturday-Monday)

To learn more about the event, visit pdza.org.