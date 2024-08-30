Labor Day Festival Doubleheader Softball Game at Cheney Stadium – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Buffalo Soldiers Museum – Tacoma.

The Fun starts at 10 am, Monday, 2 Sep when the gates open at Cheney Stadium for the Annual Labor Day Festival Theme “Honoring Our Military Labor Force Past, Present and Future”. The event is honoring our active duty and retired military and civilian labor force. This free event is family-oriented and features games, kids’ rides, temporary tattoos, Live Entertainment plus two exciting volunteer baseball games.

The first game starts at 11:30 am and features Tacoma Longshoremen vs the Tacoma Firefighters. The second game starts at 2:30 pm and features the Army vs the Air Force. Music entertainment at the Stadium by Darelle Holden and band. The band will be playing two sets from Noon to 1:00 and 4:00 to 5:00. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the music and the game. These two games will be exciting and entertaining.

But wait, there’s lots more to include free back-to-school haircuts, clowns, bubble stations, tasty food vendors, and face painting. Better yet, the event is free to the public and also includes free parking. Don’t Miss this special day of family fun and entertainment in honor of our military and civilian labor force.

The event is hosts are the Tacoma Buffalo Soldiers Museum, Cheney Stadium, NEA – National Endowment for the Humanities, Paul Allen Foundation, City of Lakewood, and JBLM Rocks. More information is available at www.buffalosoldierstacoma.org then click Our Events. Or more information, you may call 253.253.4257. Sponsorship opportunities are still available to help support this community-building event.