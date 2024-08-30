Cohen Veterans Network Unveils Mind the Gap: Preventing Suicide After Service to Bring Awareness to Critical Transition Period – The Suburban Times

Submitted by The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Valley Cities.

New Tool Available for Proactive Approach to Suicide Prevention During Veterans’ Transition from Military Service

Veterans are 1.7 times more likely to die by suicide than civilians, with the highest risk occurring during their transition from military service. To bring awareness to this critical period, The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Valley Cities in Lakewood, WA joined Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), a national not-for-profit network of mental health clinics for post-9/11 veterans, service members and their families, has launched Mind the Gap: Preventing Suicide After Service for September’s Suicide Prevention Month. The public awareness campaign highlights the challenges veterans face during their transition from the military and provides strategies and resources for suicide prevention.

Each year, approximately 200,000 men and women transition from U.S. military service to civilian life. The year following military service has been called the “Deadly Gap,” a period in which the veteran suicide rate is 2.5 times the rate among active duty military personnel.

“The transition from military service can be filled with opportunity, but veterans can also face significant challenges such as the loss of camaraderie and purpose, employment and financial stress, coping with unmet mental health conditions and more,” says President and CEO of Cohen Veterans Network Dr. Anthony Hassan. “The convergence of such challenges can create a perfect storm resulting in elevated suicide risk. It’s crucial that we bring awareness to this critical period and provide comprehensive support.”

As part of the campaign, the network has created a new interactive tool that individuals can utilize for a proactive approach to suicide prevention. Speak Up: How to Address Concerns About Suicide provides suggestions about what to say and do if a loved one is exhibiting signs of emotional distress related to hopelessness, a lack of belonging, guilt and other difficulties. It can help empower users to effectively engage in difficult conversations and connect those at risk with the help they may need.

In addition to therapy, CVN provides comprehensive case management services which can support transitioning veterans, and all clients, with potential stressors such as unemployment, finances, housing, and more. These services are tailored to the unique needs of veterans and their families and offer a holistic approach to care.

Since its inception in 2016, CVN has treated more than 73,000 clients and provided over 625,000 clinical sessions. The network treats a wide variety of mental health concerns including transition challenges, depression, anxiety, PTSD, adjustment issues, anger, grief and loss, family issues, relationship problems, and children’s behavioral problems. Care is available through the network’s 22 Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics, serving 20 states in-person and via CVN Telehealth, face-to-face video therapy. The Cohen Clinic at Valley Cities is located in Lakewood. For more information, visit cohen.valleycities.org

Visit cohenveteransnetwork.org/suicideprevention for more.