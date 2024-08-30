A New Girl and Well Worth the Money? – The Suburban Times

Makeda

I have a friend, Gerry, who always thinks he knows everything and everyone. I had to laugh each time he complained about almost anything . . . especially about women. He didn’t always hit the nail on the head, but he pretty much got really close.

One night we were playing poker with some friends and the other guys were talking about their girl friends or wives. My friend was winning a pretty big pot. The other guys were forking up the money and weren’t taking it to well. Finally about fifteen minutes after the bitching began, my friend said . . . “Okay, I got a deal for you. You each have wives or long-time girl friends. I don’t, but I’m a little jealous. I tell you what, I’m going to give you a break.

“I want to get married or at least have a woman to call my own. I know you guys aren’t all that bright . . . (which drew some shuffling around and comments under the breath and words you couldn’t really make out, but were easily figured out) so I tell you what I’ll do. Let’s call it a night and we’ll meet here next Friday night at nine o’clock. You produce a woman I can possibly fall in love with and I will refund my loses to each of you. Bring me a woman . . . pretty much of my dreams . . . you get your money back. Bring me back some one right on the nose and I’ll give you all your money back and the person who introduces me to the woman of my dreams can walk away with an extra thousand. The smiles widened and each person saw their bank accounts growing.

Gerry’s dream gal: #1 – smart, #2 – great looking, #3 – have a sense of humor, #4 – tall, #5 – college graduate, #6 – not fat, #7 – be a great companion, #8 – have a successful business, #9 – not be black. Our group went silent.

Gerry, coughed a little bit and said, “Perhaps I said that wrong. You’ve all seen my black Labrador Retriever . . . I just want to tell them apart.” There was a little shuffling of feet then everyone agreed.

We each had a week to score. I don’t know what the others were doing, but I was running out of time. The day before the little contest I went into my favorite bakery. I always bought the same thing, but this time, I wanted to try out some variations . . . something incredible. I mentioned my wishes to Mildred who almost always waited on me. She said, “Let’s go back to the ovens and Makeda. She’s the owner and the one who comes up with all our oven treasures. Mildred introduced me to Makeda. For a second I thought she was pale white. Makeda took a towel and whacked herself a couple of times to get all the white flour off her hair, her arms, her hands and her face. Oh, my god she was a funny woman. I’ve never seen eyes sparkle with joy as much Her’s.

We talked and laughed and she promised me some wonderful mouth watering treasures. She would deliver them at just the right time. She was single and had her eye on a larger bakery, or perhaps even bakeries in western Washington.

Friday night was a blast we had fun meeting the guests. Makeda arrived right on time. I excused myself and brought back a wonderful bounty of baked treasures. On cue Makeda entered with Gerry’s bakery surprise. I introduced her as the Queen of Sheba.

They hit it right off from the beginning. Gerry put all of our payment funds into Makeda’s hands and by the time they got married they had two more bakeries along with a couple bakery competition awards. We haven’t played much cards in a while but you could tell the two were on top of the world.