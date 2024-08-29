 Village at Chambers Bay Parking Meters Go Live Sept. 3 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Village at Chambers Bay Parking Meters Go Live Sept. 3

· · Leave a Comment ·

Parking meters along Market Place West in the Village at Chambers Bay go live at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3. The meters will be active from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays.

Parkers can pay with coins, credit card or the PaybyPhone app to cover the cost of $1 for an hour or $1.50 for the entire 90 minutes.

Parking is free on Sundays and holidays as are ADA spots. There are 10 free 15-minute parking spots in addition to 500 free parking stalls in the Village parking garage and free spots on Bridgeport Way.

The metered parking spots are intended to ensure equitable access and turnover of parking spaces in the Village for all patrons. For more information, watch this brief video.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

DuPont Historical Society Spooky Stories

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.