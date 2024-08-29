Village at Chambers Bay Parking Meters Go Live Sept. 3 – The Suburban Times

Parking meters along Market Place West in the Village at Chambers Bay go live at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3. The meters will be active from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays.

Parkers can pay with coins, credit card or the PaybyPhone app to cover the cost of $1 for an hour or $1.50 for the entire 90 minutes.

Parking is free on Sundays and holidays as are ADA spots. There are 10 free 15-minute parking spots in addition to 500 free parking stalls in the Village parking garage and free spots on Bridgeport Way.

The metered parking spots are intended to ensure equitable access and turnover of parking spaces in the Village for all patrons. For more information, watch this brief video.