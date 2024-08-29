Tacoma Habitat for Humanity: Explore Affordable Homeownership with Free Homebuyer Sessions – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity.

TACOMA – Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity (Tacoma Habitat) is providing FREE Homeowner Orientation Sessions for those interested in exploring affordable homeownership in Pierce County.

Through Tacoma Habitat’s Homebuyer Program, Pierce County residents can own an affordable home through an innovative restricted resale/land lease model. This program aims to boost financial stability, increase security and self-reliance, and build wealth for eligible participants.

“Incomes are not keeping pace with housing prices. That’s why it’s a great time to become a Habitat homebuyer.” said Maureen Fife, CEO of Tacoma Habitat. “If you’re ready to make your homeownership dreams come true, we are ready and excited to work with you!”

Participants Can Own a Home for about $1,600/month

To qualify for the program, individuals must have: household income of at least $60,000 per year and not to exceed 80% of the Area Median Income, a credit score of 620 or higher, and a willingness to attend homebuyer preparation classes. Income can include sources such as child support, disability benefits, and Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

For those who are not quite mortgage-ready, Tacoma Habitat offers free HUD-approved Housing Counseling to help prepare for homeownership with expert guidance and support.

Free Homeowner Orientation Sessions

To help potential buyers understand the process, Tacoma Habitat offers free Homeowner Orientation Sessions. These sessions provide an overview of the application process, eligibility requirements, and an opportunity to get all questions answered by our experts.

Upcoming FREE Online Orientation Sessions:

Folks can register today and take the first step toward owning a home:

Making Your New Home a Reality

Since 1985, Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity has been constructing, renovating, and repairing homes in the community. We partner with income-qualified buyers to provide access to special financing tools, making homeownership more accessible.

What Homeowners Who’ve Benefited Are Saying

“I am just happy that I am able to give my kids stability and a future. They’ll know this has been my room since I was two years old or thirteen years old. That’s just a dream come true: The American Dream.” Denise Nicole (Homeowner since 2018)

“People from my background don’t usually make it to the other side. My son doesn’t really know nothing else besides sharing a room or a small space with me. It will be nice for him to have a place to call home and not be living with friends and family. I thank Habitat for making this dream possible for me.” Corey (Homeowner since 2018)

“It’s very hard to have a house here—even when you’re saving. We tried so hard to save; we say we’re not going out, not eating out, just saving for a down payment. But it is never enough. And the landlord is always raising the rent. It is hard. I so appreciate everyone for what you do for my family and for our home.” Thi (Homeowner since 2023)

“I just looked online and we went to the meeting. I didn’t think it would be possible. But the staff was very encouraging. It worked out. It was a long process – all of the sweat equity and the loan, the waiting… it was all hard. But it was worth it. Here we are.” Sarah (Homeowner since 2017)



Not Quite Ready for an Orientation?

Download our free “Renting vs. Buying” guide to learn more about why a Habitat Home could be right for you. Get started now by completing a brief form on our website to receive your free download.

About Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity

As a nonprofit leader in the region, Tacoma Habitat is an experienced land developer, builder, mortgage lender, and advocate for housing affordability. A neighborhood builder since 1985, Tacoma Habitat serves households with income at/below 80 percent of the Area Median Income. While continuing to build new homes and revitalize neighborhoods, Tacoma Habitat is also developing new initiatives to address the dynamic needs of our community and now offers free HUD-approved housing counseling to all Pierce County residents and low-cost home repair and modifications to income-qualified senior citizens and disabled Veterans. To learn more, visit tpc-habitat.org.