Pierce Transit Service Changes start Sept. 1 – The Suburban Times

On Sunday, September 1, Pierce Transit weekend bus schedules will change on nearly all routes (except for routes 57 and 214) to improve service. Some changes will also be made to select routes on weekdays:

Route 3 trips will run every 15 minutes between 1 and 6 p.m.

An additional morning and afternoon trip is added to Route 100

One evening trip is added to the route 41 leaving Tacoma Mall Transit Center

Timetable adjustments to several routes including alignment with bell schedules for some local schools

Pierce Transit’s changes and Pierce Transit-operated Sound Transit service changes happen on Sunday Sept. 1, while many other transit systems’ service changes in the Puget Sound region will occur the weekend of Sept. 14.

Pierce Transit will run a Sunday schedule on the Labor Day holiday, Monday, Sept. 2.

Details on all Pierce Transit service changes can be found at PierceTransit.org/pierce-transit-routes. Pierce Transit provides free Wi-Fi on buses and has invested in other technology that helps riders understand system conditions, such as bus departures and how to locate their bus in real-time. Riders can get up-to-date information through: