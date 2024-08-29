 Pierce Transit Service Changes start Sept. 1 – The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit Service Changes start Sept. 1

On Sunday, September 1, Pierce Transit weekend bus schedules will change on nearly all routes (except for routes 57 and 214) to improve service. Some changes will also be made to select routes on weekdays:

  • Route 3 trips will run every 15 minutes between 1 and 6 p.m.
  • An additional morning and afternoon trip is added to Route 100
  • One evening trip is added to the route 41 leaving Tacoma Mall Transit Center
  • Timetable adjustments to several routes including alignment with bell schedules for some local schools

Pierce Transit’s changes and Pierce Transit-operated Sound Transit service changes happen on Sunday Sept. 1, while many other transit systems’ service changes in the Puget Sound region will occur the weekend of Sept. 14.

Pierce Transit will run a Sunday schedule on the Labor Day holiday, Monday, Sept. 2.

Details on all Pierce Transit service changes can be found at PierceTransit.org/pierce-transit-routes. Pierce Transit provides free Wi-Fi on buses and has invested in other technology that helps riders understand system conditions, such as bus departures and how to locate their bus in real-time. Riders can get up-to-date information through:

  1. PierceTransit.org offers complete schedules (to view, download or print by route), maps, trip planning, service alerts and real-time bus arrival information.
  2. Monitors at major boarding hubs, showing real-time arrival information.
  3. Transit app for trip planning and real-time information.
  4. Route alerts by subscription: Sign up at PierceTransit.org/StayConnected.
  5. Call (from any phone) or text (from a smartphone) your bus stop number to 253.533.7084 for real-time arrival info.
  6. Call Pierce Transit’s Customer Service Center for assistance at 253.581.8000 (option 2, then option 2 again). Customer Service can also print and mail individual route schedules.

