LeMay – America’s Car Museum Launches Sweepstakes Featuring a Pristine 1964 Austin Healey 3000 Mk III Roadster – The Suburban Times

LeMay – America’s Car Museum Launches Sweepstakes Featuring a Pristine 1964 Austin Healey 3000 Mk III Roadster

Submitted by LeMay – America’s Car Museum.

LeMay – America’s Car Museum is thrilled to announce its latest sweepstakes, offering a rare opportunity to win a beautifully restored 1964 Austin Healey 3000 Mk III 2+2 Roadster. This exciting campaign not only provides participants a chance to own a piece of automotive history, but also supports the Museum’s mission to preserve and celebrate car culture in America.

The featured prize, a striking 1964 Austin Healey 3000 Mk III 2+2 Roadster, comes in a dazzling red finish with a luxurious leather interior, embodying the timeless elegance and spirited performance of British sports cars. Powered by a 2.9L twin carbureted six-cylinder engine and equipped with a four-speed manual transmission with overdrive, this classic roadster offers both power and style, making it an unforgettable driving experience.

“With fewer than 18,000 Austin Healey 3000 Mk IIIs produced, this is truly a unique opportunity for any car enthusiast,” said Walter Franco, Curator of LeMay – America’s Car Museum. “This sweepstakes not only gives someone the chance to own a rare and iconic vehicle but also supports our ongoing efforts to educate and inspire future generations about the importance of car culture.”

Participants can enter the sweepstakes by making a donation, with each contribution increasing their chances of winning the vintage roadster. All proceeds from the sweepstakes will benefit LeMay – America’s Car Museum, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting America’s automotive heritage through its extensive collection, educational programs, and community events.

LeMay – America’s Car Museum has meticulously inspected the Austin Healey to ensure it’s in top condition for its new owner. The vehicle has undergone essential maintenance and is ready to hit the road, providing an exhilarating experience for the lucky winner.

How to Enter the Sweepstakes:

To enter the sweepstakes and for official rules, visit https://www.tapkat.org/america-s-automotive-trust/49oXD5. The sweepstakes will run until March 9, 2025. Don’t miss your chance to win this remarkable 1964 Austin Healey 3000 Mk III 2+2 Roadster and support a great cause!

